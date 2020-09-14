mindbodygreen

Functional Food
Try This MD's Favorite Snack For When You Need A Sweet Pick-Me-Up

Try This MD's Favorite Snack For When You Need A Sweet Pick-Me-Up

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
macadamia nuts

Image by mbg Creative x Solstizia x Boonchuay1970 / iStock

September 14, 2020 — 22:40 PM

To strike the perfect balance between healthy and oh-so satisfying, the best snacks tend to meet three important criteria: First, they need to give you sustainable energy (read: avoid the blood sugar roller coaster). More often than not, they also fulfill a midday craving—be it a longing for something sweet or salty. Finally, they're usually texturally appealing—for instance, a good, crunchy snack offers an extra sensory signal that satisfies your brain.

Here’s a doctor-approved bite that checks all three boxes: "I love my macadamia nuts,” functional medicine doctor Frank Lipman, M.D., shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. “I have them in the freezer.” What makes these nuts so special (and why in the world does temperature matter)? Allow us to explain.  

Why macadamia nuts?

“It’s a great snack,” Lipman continues. “It’s full of fat.” Specifically, macadamia nuts contain quite a lot of monounsaturated fats—these have been shown to improve cardiovascular health, as well as reduce oxidative stress, inflammation, and even signs of aging. And in case you need more proof of their impressive nutrient profile, they also contain vitamin A, iron, niacin, and folates. In terms of taste, the flavor is nutty, yet unique: It lends a buttery, sweet flavor that’s reminiscent of an indulgent treat. 

As for chucking them in the freezer? The slight chill makes them even crunchier and more satisfying to munch on. According to Lipman, they’re the perfect, little bite-sized treats: Think of it as a midday snack that’ll keep you full (no 3 p.m. slump, here) and satisfy a sweet tooth without opting for a full-on dessert. And because they’re so nutritionally satisfying, you might not even need a whole handful to feel satiated: “When I want a snack, I just take a couple,” Lipman adds. 

The takeaway. 

Doctor-approved snacks don’t have to be too complicated. In fact, they’re usually less so: In Lipman’s case, his favorite healthy, sweet snack only takes a matter of seconds to prepare. If you’ve got a thing for macadamia nuts (or are intrigued by their buttery, indulgent flavor), try storing them in the freezer for a chilled treat—according to Lipman, it won’t disappoint. 

