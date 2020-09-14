To strike the perfect balance between healthy and oh-so satisfying, the best snacks tend to meet three important criteria: First, they need to give you sustainable energy (read: avoid the blood sugar roller coaster). More often than not, they also fulfill a midday craving—be it a longing for something sweet or salty. Finally, they're usually texturally appealing—for instance, a good, crunchy snack offers an extra sensory signal that satisfies your brain.

Here’s a doctor-approved bite that checks all three boxes: "I love my macadamia nuts,” functional medicine doctor Frank Lipman, M.D., shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. “I have them in the freezer.” What makes these nuts so special (and why in the world does temperature matter)? Allow us to explain.