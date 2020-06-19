mindbodygreen

10 Healthy Smoothie Recipes For A Refreshing, Nutrient-Packed Meal

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
10 Healthy Nutrient-Packed Smoothie Recipes

Image by adamkaz / iStock

June 19, 2020

Smoothies are often thought of as on-the-go breakfasts, but a nutritionally-dense smoothie can also hold down hunger at lunch or dinner time. These 10 smoothies in particular feature a combination of vitamins, fiber, protein, and healthy fats, to name a few. The variety of ingredients and flavors will help keep you nourished and satiated until the next meal. 

1. Perfect Green Smoothie 

mbg's perfect green smoothie recipe involves dark leafy greens for antioxidants, fruit for sweetness, and protein, and healthy fats to keep you full. Plus, a secret ingredient to take your smoothie to the next level is mindbodygreen’s organic veggies+ powder. It's a great way to add veggies to your blend if you don't have any on hand (or just don't like the taste of kale and spinach in your smoothie). Plus, this tasty greens powder contains hard-to-find sea veggies, digestive enzymes, antioxidants, prebiotic fiber, and so many more powerhouse nutrients to help support your immune system and encourage nutrient absorption.*

2. Hormone-Balancing Breakfast Smoothie

smoothie

Image by Vera Lair / Stocksy

This breakfast smoothie was developed by integrative medicine doctor Taz Bhatia, M.D., who relies on the combination of ingredients (like fibrous fruit, anti-inflammatory flax seeds, and antioxidant-rich leafy greens, to help manage hormonal imbalance.)* She also adds collagen powder to support gut and digestive health.*

3. organic veggies+ Green Smoothie 

“Let's face it: We're not getting enough veggies in our diets these days,” chef and recipe developer Danielle Shine says. Which is exactly why she created this organic veggies+ green smoothie, which combines greens powder with raw zucchini and avocado, among other natural ingredients, like dates for sweetness and mint leaves for their bright, refreshing flavor. 

4. The Real Deal Smoothie 

green smoothie

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Burn out is a real struggle, and is even recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as “feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion” or “ increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job.” To help mitigate burnout and optimize productivity, toxicologist Rhea Mehta, Ph.D. developed this low-glycemic, sugar-free “Real Deal” smoothie. Drink it on your busiest days.

5. Berry And Veggie Smoothie 

Registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN developed this berry and veggie smoothie to increase protein and vegetable intake. Cording scoops in pea protein powder to keep her full, and adds organic veggies+ powder for “an easy and delicious way to work superfoods like sea vegetables into [her] week.”

6. Belly Feel-Good Smoothie

smoothie

Image by Ylva Erevall / Contributor

Stomach aches are the worst. This refreshing belly-feel good smoothie combines gut-healthy ingredients, like papaya, pineapple, and ginger, which all enhance digestion and manage stomach discomfort caused by gas, bloating, or constipation

7. Tropical Smoothie Bowl 

This tropical smoothie bowl combines frozen tropical fruits, like pineapple and mango with coconut water for a cool, refreshing bite, and yogurt for a healthy dose of probiotics. 

8. Cherry-Almond Recovery Smoothie

smoothie

Image by Vera Lair / Stocksy

This cherry-almond smoothie is the perfect recipe to follow a workout. The antioxidants in the cherries contain anti-inflammatory properties which aid in recovery, and the protein-rich, full-fat Greek yogurt helps rebuild muscle.

9. Ginger Peach Smoothie 

smoothie

Image by Eliesa Johnson / Contributor

This ginger and peach smoothie provides potassium and magnesium from the frozen bananas, omega-3 fatty acids from the flax seeds, and seasonal sweetness from the peaches. For anyone with an intense sweet tooth, add more dates or honey. 

10. Healthy Mint Chocolate Smoothie 

Mint chocolate chip ice cream can be refreshing, but in some cases, it can taste grainy and artificial. Avoid the disappointment of the latter by making your own mint chocolate smoothie at home. This concoction combines spinach, mint leaves, and the sea veggie chlorella with rich cacao nibs for a better-for-you take on the “dessert.”

