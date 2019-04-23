The Hormone-Balancing Breakfast This Integrative Doctor Swears By

The morning is a sacred time for me. I look forward to the dark, the quiet, and the opportunity to begin a new day. Planning and prepping food often happens in these early hours as well since, like many of you, I never know what the day will bring. As an integrative physician running my own practice (with little down time to speak of), keeping my energy, mood, and clarity on point is a priority—and that begins with a hormone-balancing breakfast.

For many women, battling hormone imbalances and hormone fluctuations can rob them of the energy they need to be the fullest, most vibrant versions of themselves. So starting off the day on the right foot nutritionally is of utmost importance. My go-to breakfast, which tends to be closer to 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. when I’m intermittent fasting (another great way to balance hormones), is my powerhouse smoothie (scroll down for the full recipe).

Now, you may be rolling your eyes thinking about another smoothie plug, but my smoothie is a well thought out combination of fiber-rich fruit and seeds, detoxifying greens, and gut-balancing protein. Even better, it’s easy to prep and loaded with accessible ingredients—no obscure foods you haven’t heard of—each of which are selected with intention and purpose for hormone balance.