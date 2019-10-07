These 8 Foods Are Wreaking Havoc On Your Hormones

The food that wreaks havoc on your hormones is sugar. Sugar leads to the spikes of the hormone insulin, which works to move the sugar out of the blood stream and into the cells. Normally, the body needs to have a balanced intake of sugars, proteins, and fats to choose from to get energy. A healthy body with balanced hormones is able to shift back and forth between sugar and fat metabolism. When you eat a diet high in sugar, your insulin levels will be elevated chronically until such time that your cells will develop resistance. As this is happening, your body is focusing more on insulin and processing the sugar and not on the other hormones, causing an imbalance in estrogen, testosterone, and progesterone, for instance.

—Eva Selhub, M.D.

Most often, I see sugar wreaking havoc on the body's hormonal system. When we eat sugar, including foods that turn to sugar (like carbohydrates), insulin is released to balance blood sugar by managing where and how glucose is stored in the body. This hormonal response is wonderful for managing the occasional natural sugar or complex carb, but when faced with a diet high in these foods (like the standard American diet), the body is forced to overproduce insulin in an effort to keep blood sugar balanced. When this type of diet is eaten over a period of time, the body can eventually become resistant to insulin, lessening the effects it has on managing blood sugar, and often causing an imbalance with other hormones such as cortisol, progesterone, and estrogen.

—Frank Lipman, M.D. and instructor of Master the Art of Detoxing