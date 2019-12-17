How To Make A Healthy Mint Chocolate Smoothie That Tastes Like Dessert
Chocolate and mint make one of the greatest food marriages ever. There's something about the combination of the deep, earthy-sweet flavor of chocolate and the cool, light, brightness of mint that makes my taste buds celebrate.
If you've never tried this pairing in a smoothie, now is the perfect time to start. I add a handful of fresh spinach for iron; chlorella, a freshwater algae packed with protein and vitamin B12; cashew butter and collagen for protein; and banana to sweeten it naturally.
For all of you mint-chocolate ice cream lovers out there, meet its healthier and equally delicious cousin.
Mint Chocolate Smoothie
Serves 1
Ingredients:
- 1 frozen banana, peeled
- ½ cup (15 g) fresh spinach
- 5 fresh mint leaves
- 1 tablespoon cacao nibs
- 1 tablespoon cashew butter
- ½ teaspoon chlorella
- 1 serving collagen peptides
- ¾ cup (180 ml) milk of choice
Optional super boosts:
- Bee pollen
- Chia seeds
- Hemp seeds
Method:
- Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
Excerpted from The Smoothie Project: The 28-Day Plan To Feel Happy and Healthy No Matter Your Age. Copyright Catherine McCord 2019 All rights reserved.
