How To Make A Healthy Mint Chocolate Smoothie That Tastes Like Dessert

Chocolate and mint make one of the greatest food marriages ever. There's something about the combination of the deep, earthy-sweet flavor of chocolate and the cool, light, brightness of mint that makes my taste buds celebrate.

If you've never tried this pairing in a smoothie, now is the perfect time to start. I add a handful of fresh spinach for iron; chlorella, a freshwater algae packed with protein and vitamin B12; cashew butter and collagen for protein; and banana to sweeten it naturally.

For all of you mint-chocolate ice cream lovers out there, meet its healthier and equally delicious cousin.