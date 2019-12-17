mindbodygreen

How To Make A Healthy Mint Chocolate Smoothie That Tastes Like Dessert

Catherine McCord
Contributing writer By Catherine McCord
Contributing writer
Catherine McCord is the founder of the popular website weelicious.com and the family food brand One Potato. She has appeared on Today, Good Morning America, and The Chew, and is a regular on the NBC Emmy-winning show Danny Seo Naturally as well as Food Network’s #1 rated Guy’s Grocery Games.
Peppermint Leaves

Image by Vera Lair / Stocksy

December 17, 2019

Chocolate and mint make one of the greatest food marriages ever. There's something about the combination of the deep, earthy-sweet flavor of chocolate and the cool, light, brightness of mint that makes my taste buds celebrate.

If you've never tried this pairing in a smoothie, now is the perfect time to start. I add a handful of fresh spinach for iron; chlorella, a freshwater algae packed with protein and vitamin B12; cashew butter and collagen for protein; and banana to sweeten it naturally.

For all of you mint-chocolate ice cream lovers out there, meet its healthier and equally delicious cousin.

Overhead Photo of Mint Chocolate Smoothie Ingredients

Image by Colin Price

Mint Chocolate Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients:

  • 1 frozen banana, peeled
  • ½ cup (15 g) fresh spinach
  • 5 fresh mint leaves
  • 1 tablespoon cacao nibs
  • 1 tablespoon cashew butter 
  • ½ teaspoon chlorella
  • 1 serving collagen peptides 
  • ¾ cup (180 ml) milk of choice

Optional super boosts:

  • Bee pollen
  • Chia seeds
  • Hemp seeds
Method:

  • Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Excerpted from The Smoothie Project: The 28-Day Plan To Feel Happy and Healthy No Matter Your Age. Copyright Catherine McCord 2019 All rights reserved.

