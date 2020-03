Contributing writer

Catherine McCord is the founder of the popular website weelicious.com and the family food brand One Potato. McCord is the author of Weelicious and Weelicious Lunches. She has appeared on Today, Good Morning America, and The Chew, and is a regular on the NBC Emmy-winning show Danny Seo Naturally as well as Food Network’s #1 rated Guy’s Grocery Games. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and three children.