4 Sneaky Tricks To Stay Hydrated Without Chugging Water, From A Functional MD

Hydration is involved in so many aspects of well-being, from immune function to mood to skin aging and eye health. It's the backbone of healthy living, says Dana Cohen, M.D., integrative medicine physician and author of Quench: "Before you start any diet, any nutrition plan, you need to learn how to hydrate first," she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

All that is to say: Reaching your daily water quota is essential (and for what it's worth, that magic number differs for everyone).

But trying to drink more water—whatever "more" looks like for you—can be a bit of an uphill battle. Ever chug glass after glass of water and still feel parched? That's because, says Cohen, drinking gallons of water isn't necessarily the only to-do for dehydration (really!).

Ahead, four other ways you can quench your thirst and stay hydrated all day long: