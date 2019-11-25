This Slow-Roasted Celery Will Be Your New Favorite Side Dish

When you think of seasonal side dishes, roasted celery might not be high on your list of favorites. But trust us when we say that once you try this slow roasted celery recipe from Yvette van Boven's Home Made In The Oven, the vegetable will surely make it to your weekly dinner rotation. It's fragrant, cozy, and surprisingly filling—with all the fun toppings, you'll feel like you're eating three courses at the same time.

While the blue cheese brings that complex flavor, feel free to leave it out for a true vegan meal. Either way, you'll see that celery is way more than just a crunchy raw veggie used for your favorite dips. Let's give celery the recognition it deserves!