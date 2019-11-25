This Slow-Roasted Celery Will Be Your New Favorite Side Dish
When you think of seasonal side dishes, roasted celery might not be high on your list of favorites. But trust us when we say that once you try this slow roasted celery recipe from Yvette van Boven's Home Made In The Oven, the vegetable will surely make it to your weekly dinner rotation. It's fragrant, cozy, and surprisingly filling—with all the fun toppings, you'll feel like you're eating three courses at the same time.
While the blue cheese brings that complex flavor, feel free to leave it out for a true vegan meal. Either way, you'll see that celery is way more than just a crunchy raw veggie used for your favorite dips. Let's give celery the recognition it deserves!
Roasted Celery
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- Sea salt
- 2 bunches celery, halved lengthwise, leaves coarsely chopped
- 3 to 4 cloves garlic, pressed
- 3 tablespoons apple cider
- 6 tablespoons (90 ml) hazelnut oil or good olive oil
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 bunch fresh parsley, coarsely chopped
- 3⁄4 cup plus 1 tablespoon (200 ml) vegetable stock, acidified with 2 to 3 tablespoons apple cider
- Heaping 1 cup (150 g) crumbled blue (Stilton) cheese
- 2⁄3 cup (70 g) coarsely chopped hazelnuts
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Blanch the celery for 3 minutes, scoop them out with a slotted spoon, and let drain. Place the celery on a baking sheet, cut sides down.
- Whisk the garlic with the cider and oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Sprinkle the celery with half of the dressing and half of the parsley and slide the baking sheet into the oven. Pour the stock over them and cook for 45 to 60 minutes (depending on the thickness of the celery), until it’s al dente and the tips are coloring.
- Transfer to a serving platter if desired. Drizzle with the rest of the dressing; sprinkle with the rest of the parsley, celery leaves, cheese, and hazelnuts; and serve.
Recipe excerpted from Home Made in the Oven by Yvette van Boven, published by Abrams, 2019.
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.