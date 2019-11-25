mindbodygreen

This Slow-Roasted Celery Will Be Your New Favorite Side Dish

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Celery Stalks

Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy

November 25, 2019

When you think of seasonal side dishes, roasted celery might not be high on your list of favorites. But trust us when we say that once you try this slow roasted celery recipe from Yvette van Boven's Home Made In The Oven, the vegetable will surely make it to your weekly dinner rotation. It's fragrant, cozy, and surprisingly filling—with all the fun toppings, you'll feel like you're eating three courses at the same time.

While the blue cheese brings that complex flavor, feel free to leave it out for a true vegan meal. Either way, you'll see that celery is way more than just a crunchy raw veggie used for your favorite dips. Let's give celery the recognition it deserves!

Slow Roasted Celery

Image by Yvette van Boven

Roasted Celery

Serves 4 

Ingredients:

  • Sea salt 
  • 2 bunches celery, halved lengthwise, leaves coarsely chopped 
  • 3 to 4 cloves garlic, pressed 
  • 3 tablespoons apple cider 
  • 6 tablespoons (90 ml) hazelnut oil or good olive oil 
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1 bunch fresh parsley, coarsely chopped 
  • 3⁄4 cup plus 1 tablespoon (200 ml) vegetable stock, acidified with 2 to 3 tablespoons apple cider 
  • Heaping 1 cup (150 g) crumbled blue (Stilton) cheese 
  • 2⁄3 cup (70 g) coarsely chopped hazelnuts

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). 
  2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Blanch the celery for 3 minutes, scoop them out with a slotted spoon, and let drain. Place the celery on a baking sheet, cut sides down. 
  3. Whisk the garlic with the cider and oil and season with salt and pepper. 
  4. Sprinkle the celery with half of the dressing and half of the parsley and slide the baking sheet into the oven. Pour the stock over them and cook for 45 to 60 minutes (depending on the thickness of the celery), until it’s al dente and the tips are coloring. 
  5. Transfer to a serving platter if desired. Drizzle with the rest of the dressing; sprinkle with the rest of the parsley, celery leaves, cheese, and hazelnuts; and serve. 

Recipe excerpted from Home Made in the Oven by Yvette van Boven, published by Abrams, 2019.

