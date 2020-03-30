If you just can't seem to give up raw vegetables, feel free to eat a big salad at lunchtime (I wouldn't recommend raw food at dinner because of lower digestive strength at night). But if you can, you might want to hold off on those raw vegetables entirely and opt for cooked veggies instead. Steam them, sauté them, or poach them—give your digestion that extra boost. Cooking them in ghee can make them even more digestible, because ghee can increase your digestive fire, according to Ayurveda.

If you love salad for lunch, you don’t necessarily have to give it up altogether. Instead, try tossing it in a warm skillet for a minute or two before you eat it, just to warm it up and wilt the greens slightly. Warm salads are delicious! Try a roasted root vegetable salad, or wilted greens with roasted vegetables.

At the very least, consider warming your salads during cold weather. When summer comes and your body is already warm, then it might be better to go back to those cold crispy lettuces you love—but again, it's best at lunchtime when your digestion is the strongest.

As for beverages, if you want to follow Ayurveda, you might want to drink your water warm or at room temperature and avoid iced beverages of all kinds. No ice-cold lemonade, no ice-cold beer, no ice-cold soda, and no ice water.

According to Ayurveda, if room-temperature water and herbal teas are your beverages of choice, your digestion can run more smoothly. Just think about what happens when you stick your hands in cold water or snow. Your fingers may turn white, because the cold reduces blood flow to the area and vessels can clamp shut. When you drink cold liquids, such as iced tea or ice water, the same thing can happen to your digestive tract: blood vessels constrict and blood moves out of the area. The channels that move nutrients in and waste out can close up.

Rather, warm liquids open up channels and encourage that flow. You want blood to flow to your digestive tract, to help facilitate healthy and efficient digestion and carry out waste easily. While there is limited scientific evidence on this process (and much more research is needed!) it's a long-held belief in Ayurvedic principles and Traditional Chinese Medicine.