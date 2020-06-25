What To Eat With Hummus, Because It's More Than Just A Dip
Hummus is a common snack, well loved for its creamy texture, nutty flavor, and nutritious benefits.
"Traditional hummus is quite healthy—made only with chickpeas, tahini, lemon, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil," culinary and integrative dietitian Marisa Moore, MBA. RDN. LD. tells mbg. The tahini and olive oil deliver a big dose of heart-healthy fats, while the protein and fiber in the chickpeas help with satiety, or fullness, she says.
While it's most often a dip, there are plenty of creative ways to incorporate hummus into your daily diet. To help switch things up, registered dietitians share 11 of their favorite ways to use hummus, plus a recipe.
1. Spread it onto sandwiches or wraps.
Hummus serves as a creamy base for sandwiches or wraps, providing a bit more texture than mustard or mayonnaise would. Plus, the mild flavors complement whatever veggies are in between.
2. Use it as a pasta sauce.
Another way to use the texture is in creamy pasta dishes, Moore says. For the cool seasons, try it in this vegan fettuccine alfredo.
For warmer weather, thin out the hummus with olive oil or lemon juice, then mix it with kelp or zucchini noodles. Certified nutritionist Serena Poon, C.N. calls this hummus pasta sauce "healthy, cooling, and easy to make."
3. Make it the center of a produce platter.
"Hummus is the perfect centerpiece for a snack board," Moore says. She enjoys it with warm pita, but also cucumber slices, fresh broccoli or cauliflower, bell pepper sticks, and lettuce leaves.
While veggies and hummus may seem like a common pairing, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator Shahzadi Devje, R.D., CDE, MSc also enjoys hers with fresh fruit, including apples.
"Besides being a feast for the eyes, it's a super simple way for the kids to snack smartly and enjoy seasonal vegetables and fruits," Devje says.
4. Dollop it into a grain bowl.
Without proper seasonings and herbs, grain bowls can lack flavor. Instead of stressing about spicing up the whole creation, just scoop in a bit of hummus. "Besides adding heaps of flavor, a generous dollop of smooth and creamy hummus provides plant-based protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals," Devje says.
5. Use it in a salad.
Thin out hummus with oil and toss into a salad for an easy salad dressing. You can use it as a salad dip, which is what registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk, R.D. prefers. "I love adding a big dollop of hummus to the corner of my salad bowl and then dipping bites into it," she says, "even if some gets mixed into the salad, it's all good."
6. Spread it onto roti, naan, and parathas.
Just as it complements sandwich or pita bread, hummus tastes great on top of roti, naan, and parathas. Devje uses it as an alternative to butter or ghee. "It's a knockout with a cup of masala chai," she says.
7. Stuff it into cherry tomatoes.
You may have heard of stuffed bell peppers or stuffed avocados, but for a less-filling snack, Moore recommends stuffed tomatoes. To make: slice cherry tomatoes in half, fill with hummus, and sprinkle with herbs. This makes for a quick and easy appetizer, she says.
8. Make it sweet.
Hummus doesn't always have to be savory. This healthy brownie hummus still uses chickpeas as the base, but instead of tahini and spices, it incorporates cocoa powder and natural sweeteners, like vanilla and agave (or honey). Scoop this up with strawberries, on top of vanilla ice cream, or eat it by the spoonful.
9. Use it as a marinade.
Hummus can serve as a marinade for roasting pretty much everything, according to Poon. Anyone on a plant-based diet can try it on roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, or tofu. Meat eaters can smother chicken with a thick layer of hummus, then bake at 375 degrees for 12 minutes, creating a golden, crispy chicken.
10. Substitute it for dairy products.
Hummus, because of its creamy texture, thickness, and moisture, is also a good sub for dairy. To make sure the flavor is mild enough for baked goods, like brownies, cakes, and muffins, Poon recommends making hummus without tahini—or light on it.
11. Thicken soups with it.
Hummus can help thicken creamy soups, like mushroom or potato soup. Use in place of cream or whole milk to create a creamy, rich soup that's easier to digest than one containing lactose.
Homemade Hummus Recipe
This homemade hummus recipe, developed by Devje, is slightly sweet from the dried cranberries, and savory from the roasted red pepper. These flavors work well with an assortment of vegetables, fruits, and toasted naan bread, she says.
Ingredients
- 1 red bell pepper, roasted
- 1 avocado small, ripe
- 1 cup garbanzo beans, cooked
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 garlic clove
- 2 tbsp water
- 1/4 cup unsweetened dried cranberries
Method
- Add avocado, chickpeas, grilled pepper, lemon juice, water, and 1 tbsp olive oil into a blender. Blend for a few seconds.
- Add the cranberries and blend until creamy.
