Hummus is a common snack, well loved for its creamy texture, nutty flavor, and nutritious benefits.

"Traditional hummus is quite healthy—made only with chickpeas, tahini, lemon, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil," culinary and integrative dietitian Marisa Moore, MBA. RDN. LD. tells mbg. The tahini and olive oil deliver a big dose of heart-healthy fats, while the protein and fiber in the chickpeas help with satiety, or fullness, she says.

While it's most often a dip, there are plenty of creative ways to incorporate hummus into your daily diet. To help switch things up, registered dietitians share 11 of their favorite ways to use hummus, plus a recipe.