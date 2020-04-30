This Easy Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream Is Vegan, Keto & Paleo Friendly

Just in time for warmer weather and us getting tired of banana bread, this homemade ice cream recipe from the Clean Paleo Family Cookbook is here to tackle any sugar craving. Simple to make even without an ice cream maker, it's vegan, paleo, and can be made keto-friendly—so no matter your prefered diet, you'll be able to enjoy it.

Another benefit to this recipe? It's largely made up of pantry ingredients like coconut milk and vanilla extract, a definite benefit over ice creams that require large amounts of perishable dairy products even if you aren't vegan.

Ashley McCrary, the blogger behind Healthy Little Peach and the author of the cookbook, says she prefers to use monk fruit as the natural sweetener in her ice cream, but there's plenty of other options that will still keep your sweet treat keto.

Our advice? Pair this with a keto-friendly brownie recipe or with your favorite fruit crisp for a perfect dessert.