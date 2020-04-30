mindbodygreen

This Easy Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream Is Vegan, Keto & Paleo Friendly

Eliza Sullivan
How To Make Homemade Vegan & Keto Ice Cream

Image by Ashley McCrary / Contributor

April 30, 2020 — 12:03 PM

Just in time for warmer weather and us getting tired of banana bread, this homemade ice cream recipe from the Clean Paleo Family Cookbook is here to tackle any sugar craving. Simple to make even without an ice cream maker, it's vegan, paleo, and can be made keto-friendly—so no matter your prefered diet, you'll be able to enjoy it.

Another benefit to this recipe? It's largely made up of pantry ingredients like coconut milk and vanilla extract, a definite benefit over ice creams that require large amounts of perishable dairy products even if you aren't vegan.

Ashley McCrary, the blogger behind Healthy Little Peach and the author of the cookbook, says she prefers to use monk fruit as the natural sweetener in her ice cream, but there's plenty of other options that will still keep your sweet treat keto.

Our advice? Pair this with a keto-friendly brownie recipe or with your favorite fruit crisp for a perfect dessert.

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 vanilla bean
  • 2 13.5 ounce cans unsweetened coconut milk, chilled
  • 1/2 cup natural sweetener of choice
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon tapioca flour or arrowroot powder (For keto, use 1/8 teaspoon of xanthan gum or 1 1/2 teaspoons gelatin)
Method

  1. On a cutting board, use a sharp paring knife to split the vanilla bean lengthwise. Run the edge of the knife along the cut sides of the bean to scrape out the seeds. Transfer the seeds to a high-speed blender.
  2. Add the coconut milk, sweetener, vanilla extract, and tapioca. Blend on high speed until smooth and combined.
  3. Add the liquid ice cream mixture to a freezer safe container and put in the freezer.
  4. Freeze until firm, 5 to 6 hours. Remove the ice cream a couple of times during those hours and mix it with a spoon.
  5. Before serving, allow the ice cream to sit out for 5 to 10 minutes so it's easier to scoop.
Excerpted with permission from Clean Paleo Family Cookbook © 2020 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc. Text © 2020 Ashley McCrary, Food photography: Ashley McCrary, Lifestyle photography: Beth Solano

