This is the sesame seed version of peanut or almond butter, but it's much more savory and, in some ways, more versatile. In my opinion, the best tahini is mild with no bitterness (which can be a hallmark of some brands) and is "drippy" in consistency. Along with a squeeze of lime juice, tahini is wonderful drizzled on roasted veggies; I particularly like it with Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes. Tahini is also the perfect foil to a little sweetness: Add it to your morning oats with a few dark chocolate chips or berries, or spread it on a good sourdough with a few chopped dates and some cinnamon.