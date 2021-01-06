I am not a morning person, and I’ve come to terms with that. Everyone has different circadian rhythms that influence the time of day they are their most alert, in tune, and productive—and my personal take on the matter is that as long as you feel confident and comfortable with what you tackled in the day, then when it gets done is less important. So while I am content in the fact that I am not a natural early riser, there is one aspect I do want to work on: I want to have a better attitude—yes, a more joyful one—in the mornings.

See, while I know my most creative and productive hours aren’t until later in the day, I can still infuse positivity into my morning rituals—so even if I’m not at my best, I’m still bringing out some good during these hours.

And when I thought about how I can start my joyful morning journey, I thought I’d make it easy on myself and start with the parts of my a.m. routine that already bring me happiness. The one that first comes to mind? Even before skin care or the like? Coffee. In 2021, I’m indulging in my coffee routine, and I invite you to do the same.