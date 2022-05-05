"Adding veggies+ to your guac basically supercharges it with more nutrients, anti-inflammatory benefits, and gut-friendly probiotics," registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk, R.D., tells mbg.*

The greens powder is also packed with sea veggies and dark leafy greens, which Michalczyk says are good sources of vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, calcium, and potassium.* Plus, veggies+ contains fiber-rich ingredients along with cinnamon bark, which help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.*

"Adding it to a dip like this is a not-so-sneaky way to give yourself a nutritional boost in a fun way," she adds.