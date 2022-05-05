A 4-Ingredient Guacamole Recipe With Some Sneaky Extra Veggies
One of the small blessings in life is that guacamole is not only a delicious addition to snack time, but it's also packed with nutrients to support your overall well-being. Avocado, the star ingredient of this dip, contains healthy fats and antioxidants which can help to support cardiovascular health outcomes. But if you want to add even more benefits to this side, we created a four-ingredient guacamole recipe starring mbg organic veggies+ greens powder.
organic veggies+
Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*
"Adding veggies+ to your guac basically supercharges it with more nutrients, anti-inflammatory benefits, and gut-friendly probiotics," registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk, R.D., tells mbg.*
The greens powder is also packed with sea veggies and dark leafy greens, which Michalczyk says are good sources of vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, calcium, and potassium.* Plus, veggies+ contains fiber-rich ingredients along with cinnamon bark, which help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.*
"Adding it to a dip like this is a not-so-sneaky way to give yourself a nutritional boost in a fun way," she adds.
4-Ingredient Guacamole
Ingredients
- 3 whole avocados, peeled and mashed
- 1/4 cup purple onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon organic veggies+
- Optional: add sea salt and lime for taste
Method
- In a medium bowl, mash avocado, organic veggies+, sea salt, and lime.
- Mix in onion and garlic.
- Optional: Garnish with cilantro.
Pair this extra-healthy guacamole with veggies, or scoop it onto plant-based tacos—however you serve it up, know that you're getting a healthy snack or meal with ample nutrients.
organic veggies+
Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*
organic veggies+
Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*