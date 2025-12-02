BUBS Naturals Review: Can Adding Collagen & MCT Oil Make A Difference?
Let's be honest: Most supplements just give us peace of mind. Research shows these formulas benefit our bodies in the long-run—but we rarely notice a difference in how our bodies feel.
So when I decided to start experimenting with my morning matcha three weeks ago by adding BUBS Naturals Collagen Peptides and MCT Oil Powder Creamer, I didn't have lofty expectations. How much could two unflavored powders really impact my focus, energy, gut health, and recovery?
Turns out, the power duo could make a world of difference.*
What is BUBS Naturals?
First things first, it's important to know why I went with BUBS Naturals versus other options on the market. As a marathoner and health editor, it's important that the supplements I take prioritize performance and only include research-backed ingredients.
BUBS Naturals delivers, whether you opt for collagen peptides, MCT oil powders and creamers, electrolytes, or hydration mixes. The through-line across? Clean formulas, research-backed ingredients, and third-party testing.
In fact, many products are NSF Certified for Sport. Otherwise, you can expect independent verification for purity and sourcing, which gives them a level of credibility that’s (sadly) still not common in the supplement world.
My favorite part about BUBS products? All the formulas are intentionally simple. They’re made with no artificial sweeteners, fillers, or unnecessary additives. Plus, the brand also donates 10% of all proceeds to charity.
So when I decided it was finally time to experiment with collagen and MCT oil, I decided to start with BUBS Naturals. I loved that both the MCT Oil Powder Creamer and Collagen Peptides were formulated to easily dissolve into liquids—yet never compromised with weird fillers or additives.
BUBS Naturals MCT Oil Powder Creamer
- Provides fast, clean energy by converting MCTs into ketones*
- Supports mental clarity and focus through steady fuel delivery*
- Gentle on digestion compared to liquid MCT oils*
- May help regulate appetite and reduce mid-morning energy dips*
The BUBS MCT Oil Powder Creamer is a vegan-friendly powdered creamer made from just two ingredients: MCT oil (from coconuts) and tapioca starch. Unlike liquid MCT oils—which, speaking from experience, can be harsh on digestion—this formula is micro-encapsulated to blend smoothly into matcha or coffee without an oily finish.
MCT oil is known for its ability to convert quickly into ketones, giving the body a clean and efficient source of fuel.* Research shows MCT oil can significantly improve memory and overall brain health1, increase muscle strength2, promote healthy microbiome balance3, increase insulin sensitivity4, and even potentially reduce appetite and promote healthy weight loss5.*
I noticed a few of these benefits from day one; I felt a steadier, calmer energy in the morning that lasted through the day—a far cry from the spike-and-crash pattern you get from sugary creamers or extra caffeine.* Over time, I also noticed my body was bouncing back more quickly after tough workouts (read: marathon training and weightlifting).*
Because the BUBS formula is unflavored and powder-based, it doesn’t change the taste or texture of my matcha, which I’ve found to be rare for MCT products. I’ve tried adding MCT oil to my lattes in the past, but couldn’t get on board with the oily consistency it gave to the drink. It does add a slight frothiness, which to me is a definite perk.
I also love how gentle the BUBS MCT Oil Powder Creamer is on my stomach. Traditional MCT oils can be a bit unpredictable, but this version offered all the benefits without any digestive issues. In fact, I actually noticed improvements to my digestion.*
- Mixes smoothly with no oily aftertaste
- Noticeable boost in mental clarity and morning focus*
- Vegan-friendly and made from 100% coconut-sourced MCTs
- Gentle on digestion
- Unflavored profile may feel too subtle for those who want a flavored creamer
- People sensitive to fats may still need to start with a smaller amount
BUBS Naturals Collagen Peptides
- Supports joint comfort and connective tissue health*
- Improves skin hydration, elasticity, and firmness*
- Aids post-workout recovery by supporting collagen synthesis*
- Unflavored and easy to mix into any drink
BUBS Collagen Peptides is a hydrolyzed type I and III collagen made from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine hides. Because it’s hydrolyzed, the peptides absorb easily and can be mixed into any drink without changing the flavor.
As many of us know, collagen plays a foundational role in the health of your skin, joints, connective tissue, and gut lining.* While I’ve always wanted to be consistent with collagen, I think this was the first time I’ve ever taken it for three weeks straight without missing a day. (Side note: The BUBS single serving collagen packets made this so easy!)
The BUBS formula is unflavored and dissolves extremely quickly into liquid i.e. two non-negotiables for me. Other collagen powders I’ve tested have been clumpy and tough to mix, but I barely have to whisk this one in.
After using the collagen daily for three weeks, the biggest changes I’ve noticed are in recovery and skin hydration.* Despite running a literal marathon during this testing period, my joints have been less stiff and I feel like my body is moving easier.* By the end of week three, my skin looked more glowy and hydrated—even though the air is getting colder and drier.*
Another perk? I love that BUBS’ collagen is NSF Certified for Sport. Third-party testing adds a layer of trust for me.
- Dissolves instantly with zero taste
- Noticeable improvements in recovery, stiffness, and skin*
- NSF Certified for Sport for added quality and safety
- Benefits require consistent daily use
- Not suitable for those who avoid animal-derived products
How I tested Bubs Naturals Collagen Powder & MCT Oil Powder Creamer
I don’t often switch up my morning matcha recipe, but these unflavored formulas were so easy to integrate into my routine. Each morning for three weeks, I added one scoop of collagen (or one single-serve packet) and one scoop of the MCT Oil Powder Creamer to my morning matcha. I made a point of sticking to the same recipe every day to accurately gauge whether the powders changed the taste or texture of my drink.
During this time, I paid close attention to how my mornings felt, how steady my energy was throughout the day, and how my body felt during training. I do want to note that consistency does matter here. I took both products daily and kept the timing more or less the same each morning. This allowed me to truly notice the impact, without letting other variables get in the way.
My results
Within the first week, I noticed smoother and more consistent morning energy. Instead of relying on extra caffeine to stay focused, I felt steady and clear-headed through my first few hours of work.*
Around the end of week one, I realized I wasn’t experiencing my usual mid-morning snackiness. There’s not a ton of research around the claim that MCTs support appetite regulation, but it felt like a welcome bonus to not be standing in front of my cabinets looking for a snack every morning at 11 a.m.*
By week two, my joints and muscles felt less stiff first thing in the morning, and I bounced back more efficiently after my long runs and heavy lifting days.*
For my skin, I honestly wasn’t expecting much to change in just three weeks, so I wasn’t actively looking for any impact—but I was pleasantly surprised around week two when my skin started to look a bit more plump and glowy. My complexion looked more hydrated, and my skin just felt better.*
Who should try BUBS (and who shouldn’t)
After testing BUBS for three weeks, I can confirm these products are great for active people who want steady morning energy, improved focus, and better recovery.*
They’re also a strong fit for anyone who likes adding functional ingredients to their coffee or matcha without altering the flavor. They truly fit seamlessly into my routine.
If you prioritize clean ingredients, third-party testing, and results you can actually feel, BUBS is a strong option. The brand is especially appealing if you’re trying to simplify your routine and want products that deliver multiple benefits at once.*
People with very sensitive digestion should start slow with MCTs, even in powder form, since everyone tolerates them differently. And if you prefer flavored creamers or noticeable taste additions, these neutral powders may not feel exciting enough for you.
Plus, if you’re vegan, the Collagen Powder is not for you—but the MCT Powder Creamer could be!
The takeaway
This BUBS duo genuinely upgraded my morning routine in a way I didn’t expect. The combination supported steadier energy, smoother recovery, better focus, and a visible improvement in my skin (all without changing the taste or texture of my matcha!).*
If you’re looking for simple additions that offer noticeable benefits, BUBS Naturals Collagen Peptides and MCT Oil Powder Creamer are worth trying. I, for one, will absolutely be testing the rest of the BUBS lineup.