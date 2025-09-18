Overcome That Midlife Brain Fog—Tips From A Women’s Health Expert
Dr. Jila Senemar is a board-certified OB/GYN with over 20 years of experience specializing in menopause, hormone therapy, and metabolic health.
Perimenopause isn’t just a hormonal transition, it’s also a neurological one. Many women describe brain fog, memory lapses, heightened stress, or trouble concentrating during this time. These changes have concrete biology behind them, and importantly, may also offer a unique moment to support and even strengthen brain health.
I love the term “meno-fog” that’s been circulating on social media, as it perfectly captures those early moments of forgetfulness so many of us face. For me, it began around age 35, when I found myself misplacing my car keys several times a week. It became such a running joke at home that my teenage kids finally solved it by giving me phone-app access to my car.
Cognitive changes in perimenopause
Cognitive problems are common during perimenopause1 and have a significant impact on a substantial proportion of women. Evidence continues to indicate that verbal learning and verbal memory are the cognitive functions that are most negatively affected during perimenopause, and new research suggests that perimenopause may also be associated with deficits in processing speed, attention, and working memory.
These struggles extend beyond simply forgetting names. Longitudinal studies show declines in verbal learning and memory, and emerging evidence now points to reductions in processing speed, attention, and working memory as well. Additionally, factors like mood, sleep quality, and hot flashes often co‑occur with cognitive symptoms and may exacerbate them.
What’s happening in the brain?
Estrogen isn’t just a reproductive hormone, it’s a powerful protector of the brain. It helps brain cells use glucose (their main source of fuel), supports the growth of connections between brain cells, and promotes overall resilience and survival of those cells1.
Estrogen also exerts widespread influence on neurotransmitter systems critical to cognition, mood regulation, and behavioral flexibility, many of which are vulnerable to age-related decline and prominently implicated in Alzheimer’s disease2.
Window of opportunity?
Researchers and menopause providers advocate that perimenopause is not just a time of loss, but possibly a crucial window for intervention. Much progress has been made in understanding how perimenopause and menopause affects cognition, but more is needed to determine a clear treatment path.
According to the "critical window hypothesis," estrogen therapies started during this transitional phase may offer neuroprotective benefits, though starting them much later might be ineffective or even harmful.
What should I do?
If you are experiencing brain fog, memory lapse, or difficulty focusing in midlife, you’re not “losing it,” your brain is adapting to hormonal changes. This transition can feel unsettling, but it’s also an opportunity to strengthen your cognitive health for the long run. Discuss options for a personalized approach with a provider experienced in perimenopause and menopause.
Here are some of the most effective ways to support your brain as you enter perimenopause or menopause:
- Protect your sleep: Deep, consistent rest is the foundation of memory and mental clarity.
- Move daily: Both aerobic exercise, strength training, and even walking boost blood flow, reduce stress, and stimulate new brain connections.
- Eat for your brain: A Mediterranean-style pattern rich in leafy greens, berries, omega-3s, and healthy fats can help fuel focus and memory.
- Manage stress: Deep breathing, yoga, meditation, or even a daily walk outdoors can lower cortisol and improve cognition.
- Use your brain: Think of your brain like a muscle; use it or lose it. Learning new skills, reading, or doing puzzles keeps your brain networks flexible and resilient.
Targeted supplements to consider for midlife brain health:
- Creatine: Best known for supporting muscle strength, creatine also plays a crucial role in brain energy metabolism. It helps regenerate ATP, the brain’s primary energy currency, which can support mental stamina, reduce “mental fatigue,” and improve performance on tasks that demand focus .
- Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA & EPA): These are structural building blocks of the brain. DHA helps maintain flexible, healthy cell membranes that allow brain cells to communicate effectively, while EPA supports mood regulation and reduces inflammation. Together, they’ve been linked with sharper memory and better emotional balance.
- Magnesium: Magnesium helps regulate neurotransmitters and calm overactive stress pathways. The L-threonate form has unique brain penetration and may support learning, memory, and sleep quality, key areas that often shift during perimenopause.
- Vitamin D: Beyond its role in bone health, vitamin D influences neurotransmitter production and inflammation control. Many midlife women are deficient, and restoring levels can help improve mood and cognitive clarity.
- B-complex vitamins (B6, B12, folate): These support methylation, energy metabolism, and the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine. Adequate B-vitamins may reduce fatigue, lift mood, and protect against brain shrinkage linked to deficiency.
- Polyphenols (green tea, blueberries, extra virgin olive oil, resveratrol): These plant compounds act as antioxidants and improve blood flow to the brain. They may enhance executive function and provide long-term protection against oxidative stress and inflammation.Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinol): Like creatine, CoQ10 supports mitochondrial energy production. The ubiquinol form is more bioavailable and may help with both cardiovascular and brain energy resilience.
The takeaway
Perimenopause is not just a hormonal milestone, it is a neurological crossroads. Brain fog, memory shifts, and attention lapses may be unsettling, but they're scientifically based. The good news?
This transition offers a window to support your brain through sleep, stress management, lifestyle, supplementation, and, for some, carefully timed hormone therapy. Your midlife brain is adapting. With awareness and a personalized approach, you can help steer it toward greater clarity, resilience, and health for years to come.
Based in Miami, she is dedicated to providing personalized, evidence-based care to help women thrive at every stage of life. Dr. Jila completed her residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and has served as an assistant professor at the University of Miami. She is fluent in English and Spanish, bringing a multicultural perspective to her practice.
As the founder of JilaMD and the Miami Menopause Collective, she integrates the latest research from the North American Menopause Society into tailored treatment plans focused on longevity and wellness. A recognized leader in women’s health, she is an active member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Florida Obstetrics and Gynecology Society.
Dr. Jila is also a published author in gynecologic surgery and adolescent medicine. Known for her compassionate approach, she empowers women with innovative, patient-centered care.
