This New Wearable Helps Minimize Mood Swings & Pain For Women
Your brain changes throughout your menstrual cycle, yet we rarely talk about it. As estrogen and progesterone fluctuate, so does your brain chemistry.
Blood flow shifts to key brain regions—particularly the anterior insula and anterior cingulate cortex, areas involved in pain processing and emotional awareness. Meanwhile, activity in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, which helps regulate negative emotions, decreases. The result: difficulty concentrating, emotional disregulation, and brain fog.
Yet most women don't have the tools to tackle these neurological changes—until now. Samphire Neuroscience just launched Lutea, a new brain-stimulating wearable designed to support your brain's natural balance throughout your menstrual cycle.
Don't forget!
How your brain shifts across your cycle
Changes in your brain's adaptability throughout your cycle aren't random—research shows it follows a predictable pattern1 tied to your menstrual cycle phases.
During your follicular phase, estrogen levels rise and your brain displays its highest adaptability and neuroplasticity. Dopamine increases, boosting motivation and reward-seeking behavior. This is typically when women report the best focus, energy, and emotional resilience.
But as you enter the luteal phase, progesterone peaks and estrogen begins to drop. Neural flexibility depletes as serotonin dips, which can affect mood regulation. Pain sensitivity increases, and the prefrontal cortex becomes less responsive—impacting sleep, mood, concentration, and even pain sensitivity.
This isn't weakness or overreaction. It's neurobiology. Yet for decades, the standard advice has remained: push through or medicate.
Why brain-based treatment changes everything
Current solutions address the menstrual cycle's consequences, not its cause. Pain medications numb the symptom but don't address the neurochemical shifts driving it. Mood stabilizers mask emotional volatility but don't support your brain's natural ability to regulate itself. Hormonal birth control suppresses the cycle altogether.
What's been missing is a solution that actually works with your brain's biology rather than against it. By targeting the neurological systems driving these shifts, you're not suppressing symptoms; you're supporting your brain's capacity to manage them naturally. This is where Lutea comes in.
How Lutea works
Lutea is a wearable neuro device that uses transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) to target the prefrontal cortex, the area linked to emotional control and pain regulation. The goal? To leverage neuroplasticity to help your brain actively manage emotional and pain regulation throughout your cycle.
Backed by more than 30 years of neuroscience research, the device is worn like a headband for just 20 minutes a day. You simply wet the sponges inside and place the device on your head in a comfortable position. (Pro tip: You might feel the wet sponges at first, but you'll get used to the sensation.)
During the session, Lutea releases gentle, non-invasive stimulation that feels similar to a microcurrent device—though the sensation eventually subsides. Each routine is customized to your specific cycle using the Samphire app, which adjusts support for pre-period mood swings, mid-cycle fatigue, or perimenopause symptoms.
The app goes beyond tracking—it includes breathwork and meditation tailored to your cycle phase, plus smart cycle predictions to help you plan ahead. This personalization is key: Lutea learns your patterns over time and delivers targeted support exactly when you need it most.
"Your brain is at the center of how you experience your cycle," says neuroscientists Emilė Radytė, the CEO and co-founder of Samphire Neuroscience. "With Lutea, we're bringing decades of neuroscience into a wearable that allows women to feel balanced and in control without drugs, hormones, or stigma."
Is Lutea legit?
Samphire's credibility comes from its European success. Nettle, the company's first product, is the only clinically validated, hormone-free treatment proven to relieve PMS discomfort, menstrual pain, and low mood. The device sold out twice in pre-launch.
Lutea represents the company's U.S.-exclusive evolution—refined for American users and regulatory requirements. The device is FCC registered and has undergone 60601 testing as a wellness device.
Other information
Lutea is now available exclusively in the U.S. at samphireneuro.com with no prescription required. It has been tested across different ethnicities and hair types, ensuring accessibility for all populations.
- Price: $589 (use code LUTEAEXCLUSIVE to save 30%)
- Subscription cost: $69.99 annually for subscription access
- Money-back guarantee: 90 days
The takeaway
Forget everything you thought you knew about managing your period. Samphire Neuroscience's new wearable, Lutea, targets your brain—not your symptoms—using gentle stimulation to help you feel steadier throughout your cycle, with no drugs or hormones required.