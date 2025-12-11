SS31: This mitochondrial peptide is rapidly gaining awareness. "Every month that goes by, I see more and more people who are aware of SS31 and are taking it," Marchione observes. "It's a mitochondrial peptide that improves cellular energy and cellular repair. Day to day, people just feel more energetic and alive taking it." He's seen people dose anywhere from two milligrams a day to 50 milligrams a day, though the optimal dose is still being determined. "I think in six to twelve months, a lot of people are going to be talking about SS31," he predicts.