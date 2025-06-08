Advertisement
How To Naturally Increase GLP-1 Levels, From A Microbiologist
When Colleen Cutcliffe, Ph.D., had her daughter prematurely, she didn’t realize it would be the beginning of a life-changing journey—not just as a mom, but as a scientist.
After watching her newborn undergo multiple rounds of antibiotics in the NICU, Cutcliffe, a biochemist and microbiologist trained at Johns Hopkins, became fascinated by the long-term health impacts of a disrupted microbiome. That passion would eventually lead her to co-found Pendulum Therapeutics, a company pioneering precision probiotics grounded in cutting-edge science.
In our conversation on the mindbodygreen podcast, Cutcliffe broke down how our gut health connects to energy levels, metabolism, blood sugar regulation, and weight. She explains why supporting your gut microbiome may be the most underrated and powerful way to improve metabolic health. Here’s what you need to know.
The gut–metabolism axis
The microbiome, home to trillions of microbes in your GI tract, is deeply connected to every one of your body’s major systems. And it plays a particularly key role in metabolism. From blood sugar regulation to how efficiently you burn calories to whether you feel sluggish or satisfied after eating, your gut microbes may be pulling the strings.
“If your A1C is high, you experience that post-lunch crash, or you’re gaining weight in a way that feels unusual for you, those are signs your metabolism isn’t optimal,” Cutcliffe says. And guess what? That dysfunction could be rooted in an imbalanced microbiome.
Microbial imbalances can influence food sensitivities, energy levels, and even cravings. In other words: if you're struggling with your metabolism, your gut might be trying to tell you something.
Increasing GLP-1 levels naturally
GLP-1 has become a buzzword, especially in the wake of weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. But long before it was trending, Cutcliffe was studying it.
“GLP-1 is a natural hormone your body produces after you eat,” she explains. “It signals to your brain that you're full and helps your body metabolize sugar.” Synthetic GLP-1 drugs mimic this response, but your own microbiome plays a critical role in triggering your body’s natural GLP-1 production.
There are two bacterial strains shown to stimulate this production directly: Akkermansia muciniphila and Clostridium butyricum. These microbes interact with your gut in ways that enhance GLP-1 release, thereby improving satiety, glucose regulation, and energy metabolism.
Meet Akkermansia
Akkermansia muciniphila is more than just a fun word to say. It’s a keystone strain in your microbiome, meaning its presence (or absence) can make or break your gut health. Why? Because it strengthens the integrity of your gut lining.
Cutcliffe likens your gut lining to a wooden fence: “You want those planks tight and strong, keeping bad stuff out and good stuff in.” Akkermansia works by constantly repairing and replacing the mucin "glue" that holds your gut barrier together. Without it, your gut can become “leaky,” leading to inflammation, food sensitivities, and immune dysregulation.
But that’s not all. Higher levels of Akkermansia have also been associated with better responses to cancer immunotherapy and greater success with weight loss interventions.
How to increase Akkermansia
So how do you nourish this miracle microbe? You start in the produce aisle. Foods rich in fiber and polyphenols create the perfect environment for Akkermansia to thrive.
Here’s your Akkermansia-friendly grocery list:
- Leafy greens & high-fiber veggies: Think spinach, kale, broccoli, artichokes.
- Polyphenol-rich foods: Pomegranates, raspberries, green tea, cranberries.
- Prebiotic fibers: Inulin, fructooligosaccharides, and resistant starches found in foods like onions, garlic, bananas, and oats.
- Targeted supplementation: Pendulum’s Akkermansia muciniphila supplement offers a direct, clinically backed way to support levels of this keystone strain.
The takeaway
The microbiome is emerging as a key player in how our bodies manage energy, metabolism, and weight, far beyond its traditional role in digestion. Thanks to researchers like Cutcliffe, we’re learning that certain bacterial strains can influence hormone production, like GLP-1, in ways that impact satiety and blood sugar regulation.
Whether you’re loading up on fiber-rich veggies, sipping polyphenol-packed tea, or considering targeted supplements, small steps can support a more resilient, metabolically healthy gut.
