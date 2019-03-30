The Bacteria You've Never Heard Of That Promotes Weight Loss

Being overweight or obese has become a massive, worldwide problem. Over 600 million adults and 100 million children are obese, setting the stage for numerous problems including type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Underlying this problem is metabolic syndrome, a cluster of nasty symptoms including high blood sugar and excess belly fat. These symptoms pave the way for obesity, diabetes, and so many other problems.

As a medical doctor who specializes in gut health, I see firsthand in my patients what the research also shows: Dysbiosis, or gut-flora imbalance, is often the catalyst for metabolic syndrome and all the problems associated with it.

The state of your gut—including those hundred trillion microbes that populate your gut lining—can influence your level of chronic inflammation, gut permeability, and endotoxemia (the transfer of bacterial endotoxin into the circulation), which can all trigger weight gain, high insulin, the deposition of abdominal fat, and even depression.

The good news is that we are in direct control of the quality and quantity of those gut microbiota that eventually prevent or create metabolic disorders, depending on how we eat and live our lives.

Some of these gut bacteria, like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, we've known about for decades. You'll often find these in probiotic supplements as well as fermented and cultured foods. The benefit of probiotics were first described by Metchnikoff in the early 1900s, and he won a Nobel Prize for his work on aging and Lactobacillus bulgaricus, the bacteria used to make yogurt.