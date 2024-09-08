Advertisement
An Integrative Approach To GLP-1s? Here’s What That Looks Like
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have gained a bad rap in the wellness community. And it’s not hard to see why—most of the buzz is about side effects and misuse, with barely any spotlight on their potential health benefits. It's easy to get caught up in the negativity and dismiss these drugs entirely—but I don’t think we should, and neither does the most recent guest on the mindbodygreen podcast.
It might sound surprising that this guest, and a GLP-1 advocate, is licensed naturopathic doctor, Tyna Moore, N.D. She’s also a chiropractor, bestselling author, and fellow podcast host. Moore has spent an immense amount of time digging into the latest research on GLP-1s, and she’s here to share what she’s uncovered through an integrative lens.
I invite you to read through these main points with an open mind. And for a full rundown of the benefits, best-case uses, and common myths surrounding GLP-1s, tune into the full episode. Below, a snapshot of what an integrative approach to GLP-1s can look like.
Not going overboard with dosage
“I think the last few years have put a lot of skepticism into a lot of people's minds and hearts. And I understand why. However, not all pharmaceuticals are evil,” Moore says.
She adds that the version of the GLP-1 peptide she uses is a compound version, which means she can control the dose. However, name-brand drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy come in pre-filled pens that have a standard dose that you cannot change, and is much higher than she prefers to use in most cases.
In fact, once she began digging into the research and using GLP-1s in smaller doses in her own integrative practice, she realized that the side effects she was hearing about online weren’t necessarily the GLP-1s' problem but rather an overdosing issue—and fellow natural medicine doctors she knows have told similar stories.
Among the negative side effects is muscle wasting—something plenty of people are rightfully concerned about. However, she challenges the idea that GLP-1s alone cause this: “It does not cause muscle wasting—That is the low-calorie diet that folks end up on when their appetites are crushed out by too high a dose.”
If you keep a lower dose and ensure people maintain a regular appetite so they can get enough calories and enough protein on board, you could potentially mitigate this side effect, she says.
Viewing GLP-1s as one part of the puzzle
Dosage aside, GLP-1s should be viewed as an additional support system, not the entire treatment plan. “This is just one tool in a toolbox—this is not monotherapy,” Moore says.
“I'm not saying ‘Let's take GLP-1s and hope for the best.’ This is utilizing a comprehensive treatment plan like I always have in my clinic,” she adds.
Looking at the bigger picture, a comprehensive plan varies depending on different health concerns—whether it's insulin sensitivity, weight gain, etc.—but always starts with lifestyle changes.
As she said before, a diet that provides sufficient calories with plenty of protein and a focus on strength training is essential for anyone aiming to lose weight and build muscle, whether they’re using GLP-1s or not.
Knowing they can be a moment in time, not a forever prescription
A major reason people view GLP-1s negatively is the belief that these medications are a lifelong commitment, but Moore argues that this doesn’t have to be the case, nor should it be for most people.
She compares this approach to other hormone therapies, saying, “I don't keep a man on testosterone forever. I cycle them, right? I cycle them by the season about what the goals are. I never keep somebody on a hormone forever—we have to take hormone holidays.”
This means the GLP-1 treatment plan can be tailored to each patient’s needs. “I meet the patient where they're at, and that may not be a lifelong peptide for them; it might be something we just bring back in when needed,” she says.
Additionally, a period of GLP-1 treatment can help individuals take the first step toward a healthier lifestyle, which can be challenging for so many people.
Moore explains why this matters, saying, “A lot of folks are reporting that they want to move more when they're on it. I'm not sure if it's the anti-inflammatory properties reducing their pain, if it's the immunologic impact that's reducing their pain, but folks are wanting to get up and move more, get out more. I think anytime we can get people moving forward and just moving period, we're better off, right?”
Anytime we can get people moving forward and just moving period, we're better off, right?
Personally, I’m in agreement here. Pharmaceutical interventions save lives, and so do lifestyle modifications. Sometimes, you need both.
While there’s still plenty of research that needs to be done on GLP-1s, there are already more promising studies coming out. Hopefully, with time, this drug can be used in ways like Moore suggests—as a tool in the toolbox to help people be the healthiest versions of themselves.
The takeaway
An integrative approach to GLP-1 medication is possible, and it starts with knowing one dose isn’t right for everyone. More than that, we must view these medications as one piece of the puzzle, never understating the importance of nutrition and exercise in the bigger picture. Finally, we should be mindful of forever prescribing these, and any medication for that matter.
For more research on GLP-1s and the results, Moore’s seen with her patients, tune into the full episode. You can watch the interview on YouTube or tune in on Apple Podcasts.
