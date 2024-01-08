I advise that anyone setting health goals identifies one person (or better yet, a group of people) to help keep them accountable. Sometimes, it is actually best not to pick someone super close to you who loves you unconditionally. Those who love you the most may be more likely to go easy on you or let their responsibility to keep you accountable slide. Often, picking an accountability buddy who is not your best friend, but is on a similar journey, will be more effective.