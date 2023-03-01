I was raised in a culture that emphasized Ayurvedic medicine, one of the world’s oldest holistic (whole-body) healing systems. Part of it focuses on nutrition and special healing diets. Many of the foods commonly used in the Ayurvedic diet tradition are rich in polyphenols, beneficial organic compounds found in various foods, particularly fruits, and vegetables.

Dozens of polyphenol compounds exist naturally in foods, and each of them has a unique impact on human health. When I was growing up, for example, high-polyphenol foods like cloves were used to heal digestive problems, protect the brain, and enhance metabolism.

Other foods rich in polyphenols and used in Ayurveda medicine include berries, pomegranates, leafy greens, nuts, and many different kinds of herbs.

Most of us know about antioxidants and how important they are for clearing our bloodstream and neural pathways of toxins we accumulate during the day. Polyphenols are a subset of antioxidants, and they have an array of effects on the body when included in your diet. Some polyphenols keep your skin looking healthy, while others help to promote good gut health3 , giving your immune system a boost.

Polyphenols are key for controlling hunger, appetite, and cravings4 . For one thing, they support the growth of good bacteria, while combating bad bacteria. This builds gut diversity, which helps normalize hunger and appetite. Additionally, polyphenols promote the secretion of satiety hormones by cells in the gut.

Polyphenols can also reduce and control your blood sugar levels5 —which helps with hunger and cravings. They also assist in churning out insulin, the hormone that signals your body to use glucose efficiently. This beneficial action can help prevent insulin resistance—that dreaded condition in which your body doesn’t respond properly to the hormone.

If you want to change your diet and start eating more nutritiously, increasing your intake of polyphenols is an excellent way to start.