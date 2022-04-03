There Are 4 Types Of Veggies — How to Differentiate + Benefits Of Each

We all know vegetables are good for us—so good for us, in fact, that public health experts recommend they comprise at least half of our plates. One of the beautiful things about vegetables is there's so many to choose from, far beyond a standard peas-and-carrots regimen. And as any nutritionist will tell you, getting a diverse assortment of veggies is key.

That's because consuming a variety of them helps meet your daily nutrient needs. “The recommendation is to consume at least five servings a day, [with] ideally two servings of leafy greens, one serving of cruciferous veggies, and two servings of other veggies,” says Nisha Melvani, RDN, creator of Cooking For Peanuts.

It doesn’t have to be complicated either: From root to cruciferous vegetables and greens to nightshades, experts break down exactly what you need to know about the different types of vegetables, how to best enjoy them, and why they make a great addition to your diet.