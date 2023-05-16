Generally, you should listen to your body when it comes to deciding whether you're recovered enough for your next lifting session. But if you're new to weightlifting, there are some guidelines.

“Allow at least 24 up to 72 hours of rest between training the same muscle group,” says Alex Stone, DPT, NSCA. “Larger muscle groups may require more recovery time, while smaller muscle groups might recover more quickly,” Stone adds. For example, your glutes, the largest muscle group in the body, can handle a higher level of stress better than smaller muscle groups like your arms but can take longer to recover as a result.

Research from the ACE Scientific Advisory panel says that it could take from two days up to a week for individuals to recover depending on the intensity of their session and other factors such as age, the quality of recovery (more on that later), and the type of body part being trained.

In terms of how often you should train a large body part like your legs or glutes, the short answer is two to five days per week. A study on young, trained men showed that the optimal number of sets for muscle building2 was 12-20 sets a week. According to research, females adapt similarly to resistance training3 for building muscle, so the same range of sets should be performed. If you’re regularly going to the gym and completing five sets of five different exercises per leg day, then you might only need about one high-intensity leg session a week to fully reap the benefits.

Meanwhile, If you run a tight schedule, and you prefer to do only three exercises at two sets each, you might benefit from three to four leg sessions per week. There is no one right way to weight train—knowing your body and your limits is one part of the equation. Thus, a solid weightlifting program involves finding out what works best for your lifestyle and following it.