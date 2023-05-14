According to Kathryn Lepage and Kimberly Tasin, senior personal trainers at Fitness World/BCPTI, the confusion around bulking starts with the terminology itself.

In the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, “bulk” is “a large or corpulent human body.” In the fitness space, to “bulk up” simply means to gain muscle mass (aka lean tissue).

Many women associate “bulk up” with looking “bulky” or “too masculine,” but they aren’t one and the same. What’s more, because women have a lot less testosterone compared to men, Lepage and Tasin stress it would take a significant amount of time and dedication to nutrition and fitness to bulk up to that degree. “Resistance training 3-4 times a week,” they say, “will not elicit the amount of stimulus required to be ‘too bulky.’”

At the end of the day, your results will also be a reflection of how you train and what kind of weightlifting you do.