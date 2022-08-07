4 Sneaky Signs Your Body Is Desperately In Need Of A Rest Day ASAP

We know that regular exercise is essential for improving your cardiovascular health, muscular strength, and even offering a boost of endorphins. When you’re getting so much benefit from your daily sweat sesh, it can be difficult to force yourself to take a day off. However, if you’re regularly skipping rest days, it's likely you're doing more harm than good for your body, reducing the benefits of your workout, and potentially putting yourself at risk of injury and exhaustion.

"To stay strong and healthy, it's in your best interest to take at least one day per week to rest," Stephanie Thomas, CPT previously wrote for mbg. Believe it or not, your body might be trying to tell you that it needs a rest—and you’re ignoring it. Do you know the signs?