Certified Personal Trainer

Stephanie Thomas, CPT is a certified personal trainer, health coach, and yoga teacher living in Annapolis, Maryland. As the founder of Stephanie Thomas Fitness and creator of The Ultimate Home Workout Guide, she helps women develop healthy habits and a well-rounded workout routine they’re obsessed with. Her fitness philosophy is “You don’t have to work out, you get to work out. Take care of your body so it can take care of you!”

When she's not creating workouts for her clients, you can find Stephanie reading the latest health book, spending time in nature, or taking a walk with her two cavalier pups.

You can grab her free Tight Core Mini Guide and sign up for her free wellness newsletter (featuring fun freebies!) at her website.