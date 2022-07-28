 Skip to content

Does Work Have You Stressed? This Science-Backed Supplement Can Help

Does Work Have You Stressed? This Science-Backed Supplement Can Help

Sarah Regan
The Best Calming Supplement To Grab When Work Is Stressing You Out

Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy

July 28, 2022

Try as we might, sometimes stress just can't be avoided. And one place it's bound to creep up? Work. Luckily, choosing the right stress-busting supplement can help you handle workplace stress (or other sources of stress, for that matter) with greater ease.

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

For a supplement with research-backed ingredients shown to help stop stress in its tracks, allow us to introduce you to calm+, mbg's one-of-a-kind botanical trio of EU certified organic full-spectrum hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil. Not only does this supplement help to promote relaxation and a sense of calm, but it also helps to keep your daily mood in check, reduce stress, and support the endocannabinoid system.*

Need any more convincing to give it a try? Take it from these happy reviewers, who are using calm+ to beat stress from work—and anything else life throws at them.

1. Relaxed and calm

"I have taken many supplements and this is one that I actually see a difference. I can be wired tight so I was looking for a little zen calmness in my life. I feel more relaxed and my day just seems to run smoother when I don't sweat the small stuff."*

—Paula M.

2. Palpable calming effect

"Taking calm+ daily helps me get through stressful situations—a screaming toddler, a stressful meeting, or a turbulent flight—with a little bit more ease. calm+ has a palpable calming effect on my body and mind that lasts all day long."*

—Colleen Wachob, mbg Co-Founder & Co-CEO

3. Love calm+!

"I really enjoy this product. It has been a good tool to help bring ease and live a less stressful life."*

—Sarah P.

4. My go-to

"I am a huge fan of this supplement. It’s gentle enough to take first thing in the morning and it has given me that edge to stay balanced [...] It’s another tool in my tool belt!"*

—Karen G.

5. Great for improving response to daily stressors

"This formula is phenomenal for improving one’s response to the daily stressors of life that are ubiquitous in today’s world."*

—Mark W.

The takeaway.

In a perfect world, we could all avoid stressors. But a perfect world it is not, and having healthy ways to mitigate stress when it happens is so important. So whether it's work or anything else that has you stressed, take it from these reviewers and give calm+ a try.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
