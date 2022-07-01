 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
This Underrated Herb Sucks Up Stress Like A High-Power Vacuum

This Underrated Herb Sucks Up Stress Like A High-Power Vacuum

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
This Underrated Herb Sucks Up Stress Like A High-Power Vacuum

Image by Victor Bordera / Stocksy

July 1, 2022 — 11:02 AM

Stress is an unavoidable part of life; always just a click of the phone or check of the inbox away. As such, it's important to hold tight to tools that help keep your body and mind calm amid the outer chaos. If you're in the market for a new one, might we suggest ashwagandha?

How ashwagandha helps take the edge off stressful events.

There's a reason that the botanical ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) has been prized as an herbal remedy for thousands of years, most prominently in Ayurvedic traditions. Extracts of the evergreen shrub fall under the adaptogenic category of herbs, meaning they promote resilience and help the body bounce back from stressors of all sorts.*

"Ashwagandha has a long history of traditional use as a natural aid to improve mood, energy, and general well-being,"* clinical researcher Adrian L. Lopresti, Ph.D., recently told mbg.

Modern research continues to reinforce these calming effects. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in 2019, adults who took 240 milligrams of Shoden® ashwagandha root and leaf extract daily reported lower overall stress levels than those who took a placebo after 60 days.* They also had lower levels of cortisol—one of the activating hormones the body releases during times of turmoil.*

In addition to helping keep cortisol in check, ashwagandha also seems to have a soothing effect on the mind. Its primary bioactive phytonutrient compounds, withanolides, have been shown in research to activate receptors of GABA—the brain's primary inhibitory neurotransmitter.* When a stressor sends the brain into overdrive, it's GABA's job to bring things back to a steady baseline.

Through these core pathways and targeted biological mechanisms, ashwagandha can help us stay calm, relaxed, and at ease during times when we might otherwise feel frazzled.* Experts note, however, that its effects aren't immediate, and it takes a while for these benefits to build.

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

Plan to take it for a few weeks or months (with the blessing of your health practitioner, of course) before judging how it's working for you. Alternatively, you can look for a product that combines the herb with faster-acting stress reducers, like mindbodygreen's calm+, which pairs high-quality ashwagandha extract with mood-stabilizing lavender oil and calming, full-spectrum organic hemp oil.* The Shoden® in mbg's product is the world's most bioactive form of ashwagandha, boasting a minimum of 35% glycowithanolide content for powerful stress relief you can really feel.*

"This formula is phenomenal for improving one's response to the daily stressors of life that are ubiquitous in today's world," writes one calm+ user Mark W. Another reviewer of the product, Paula M., notes, "I have taken many supplements, and this is one that I actually see a difference. I can be wired tight, so I was looking for a little zen calmness in my life. I feel more relaxed, and my day just seems to run smoother when I don't sweat the small stuff."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

While a little stress every now and again may be inevitable, ashwagandha is one of many tools that can help simmer down our reaction to it. Work the ancient adaptogen into your calming tool kit and prepare to walk through the world with a slightly brighter outlook.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
calm+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

We All Need A Mood Lift These Days — This Essential Vitamin Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
We All Need A Mood Lift These Days — This Essential Vitamin Can Help
Integrative Health

7 Simple & Healthy Morning Habits To Start Your Day Off On The Right Foot

Merrell Readman
7 Simple & Healthy Morning Habits To Start Your Day Off On The Right Foot
Beauty

This Moisturizer Works Better Than Luxury Formulas (For A Third Of The Price)

Jamie Schneider
This Moisturizer Works Better Than Luxury Formulas (For A Third Of The Price)
Spirituality

Keep Seeing Blue Jays Everywhere? Here's What It Can Mean For You

Sarah Regan
Keep Seeing Blue Jays Everywhere? Here's What It Can Mean For You
Integrative Health

The Best Digestive Enzyme Supplements For Gut Health, Chosen By A Nutrition PhD

Merrell Readman
The Best Digestive Enzyme Supplements For Gut Health, Chosen By A Nutrition PhD
Integrative Health

The 7 Best Compact Treadmills To Make The Most Of Your Tiny Workout Space

Braelyn Wood
The 7 Best Compact Treadmills To Make The Most Of Your Tiny Workout Space
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recipes

The Summer Dinner Recipe Inspiration You've Been Looking For, From mbg's Editors

Merrell Readman
The Summer Dinner Recipe Inspiration You've Been Looking For, From mbg's Editors
Spirituality

What Astrologers Want You To Know About The (Aggressive) Energy Of July

The AstroTwins
What Astrologers Want You To Know About The (Aggressive) Energy Of July
Beauty

If You're Dealing With Dark Spots On The Body, Look For This In Your Lotion

Hannah Frye
If You're Dealing With Dark Spots On The Body, Look For This In Your Lotion
Beauty

Do Collagen Supplements Even Work? A Holistic Plastic Surgeon Weighs In

Jamie Schneider
Do Collagen Supplements Even Work? A Holistic Plastic Surgeon Weighs In
Functional Food

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Low-Carb Meal Delivery Services

Lindsay Boyers
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Low-Carb Meal Delivery Services
Home

The 7 Best Affordable Mattresses To Get The Most Bang For Your Buck

Jack Byram
The 7 Best Affordable Mattresses To Get The Most Bang For Your Buck
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ashwagandha-for-daily-stress
calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
calm+

Your article and new folder have been saved!