What To Look For In Ashwagandha To Ensure It's Powerful & Sustainable

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is a woody shrub that has been used in Ayurveda for thousands of years. It's one of many Ayurvedic tools that's now being incorporated into Western wellness, prized worldwide for its stress-relieving and mood-balancing properties.*

The drought-tolerant plant naturally grows on dry shrubland across India but is now being cultivated on farms to keep up with global demand. (The market size for ashwagandha in the U.S. is expected to reach $16 million annually by 2026, according to a Market Research report.)

Since ashwagandha grows quickly—it's usually ready for harvest within six months—and is tolerant to dry conditions, it's a pretty sustainable crop to begin with. However, there are a few things you can look for in your ashwagandha powder or capsule to ensure that you're getting the highest-quality, lowest-impact product possible: