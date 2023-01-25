The 5 Best At-Home Metabolism Tests Of 2023 + How To Determine Your Metabolism Type
How well your metabolism is functioning is not only a sign of overall health, but impacts many aspects of your well-being—and still, nearly 90% of the U.S. population is not metabolically healthy1. While there are many ways to boost and reset your metabolism, the first step is determining how your body is currently functioning. The best at-home metabolism tests provide insight into your health, without a visit to a doctor’s office or a lab.
Before you pin your hopes on an at-home test that may not give you the information you need, though, let’s hear from the experts. Below, learn more about the signs of a slow metabolism, how to determine your metabolism type, and who might benefit from a metabolism test. Plus, find our picks for the best at-home metabolism tests to help you take control of your health.
The best at-home metabolism tests:
The best at-home metabolism tests:
What is your metabolism?
Your metabolism is a complex integration of hormones and enzymes that use food to create energy, which is either used immediately or stored as fat. An unhealthy metabolism can cause weight gain, gas, bloating, hormone irregularities, and blood sugar imbalances.
Your metabolism affects not only how fast you burn calories, but how well you sleep, your mood, and how you feel in general. The best at-home metabolism tests help identify problems before they become serious.
What are the signs of a slow metabolism?
Many factors contribute to your metabolic health. For one, certain medications can impact your metabolism, as can a sudden and dramatic calorie deficit. If you have a slow metabolism, you may notice difficulty losing weight, fatigue, general weakness, dry skin, and thinning hair. A slow metabolism can also affect your ability to concentrate and may trigger mood swings or symptoms of depression and anxiety.
A few major signs of a weak metabolism include:
- Thinning hair
- Fatigue or feeling tired
- Increased body fat
- Weight gain
- Decreased muscle mass
- Disturbance in sleep patterns
How do I know my metabolism type?
There are three basic metabolic types: ectomorph, mesomorph, and endomorph. Most people fall into two of the three categories, so you'll likely experience traits of more than one.
Ectomorph: A typical ectomorph has a thin, lean body, flat chest, and small shoulders. They find it difficult to gain weight and may have periods of hyperactivity.
Mesomorph: These individuals are often athletic with a medium-sized body and broad shoulders. They gain muscle easily and carry any extra weight in their lower body.
Endomorph: A typical endomorph will have a larger bone structure and more body fat. They gain muscle and fat more easily and may find it difficult to lose weight. More frequently they have symptoms of slow metabolism and may fatigue easily.
What are at-home metabolism tests?
At-home metabolism tests allow you to measure your metabolic rate. The best at-home metabolism tests give you an accurate overview of your metabolic rate, without visiting a laboratory or a clinic. When used correctly, these tests can be the first step to determining how well your metabolism is functioning.
There are several types of at-home metabolism tests. You’ll either provide a sample of saliva or blood (or both), which you’ll send to a laboratory to be processed. You’ll then be given results via email or an app, often with recommendations for next steps.
Who should use an at-home metabolism test?
At-home metabolic tests can identify specific hormone levels that affect your metabolism. However, they cannot measure your basal metabolic rate, which refers to the number of calories your body needs to sustain life at rest, without any activity.
Your basal metabolic rate is a good indicator of how fast or slow your metabolism runs. Research indicates that between one- and two-thirds of individuals who lose weight regain the weight within one year2, and nearly all regain the weight within five years.
People who have experienced unexpected weight gain without a change in their diet or exercise patterns may find an at-home metabolism test gives them some clarity as to what’s going on in their body, which they can use to adjust their lifestyle.
Dr. Jack Jeng, Chief Medical Officer at Hone Health, says the convenience of at-home tests is paramount. “They allow people to test when and where they want,” he explains. “Patients do not have to take time off work, find child care, arrange transportation, or wait at a doctor’s office or phlebotomy site.”
What do at-home metabolism tests do?
Most metabolic tests measure the three key metabolic hormone indicators: cortisol, testosterone, and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). Some include a more comprehensive hormone panel, measuring progesterone, vitamin D, dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), and insulin.
Can you test for high or fast metabolism?
While your metabolic rate is highly influenced by your genes, you can boost your metabolism over time by building lean muscle mass. Factors that affect your metabolic rate include your age, body size and composition, physical activity, gender, and hormone balance. In some cases, a fast metabolism is triggered by a hormone imbalance.
Signs that you may have a high metabolic rate include unintentional weight loss, fatigue, elevated heart rate, and feeling hungry throughout the day. However, these symptoms may also be associated with other serious health conditions, unrelated to your metabolic rate. If you are experiencing new or worsening symptoms, be sure to consult with your primary care physician.
How much do the best at-home metabolism tests cost?
The best at-home metabolism tests range in cost from about $99 to $327. The price point reflects the level of testing and extent of follow-up support the company offers.
How we picked:
Quality is essential for any laboratory test, as it ensures the accuracy and precision of sample results.
To make sure you are getting the most value for your money, we choose tests with a history of high accuracy. Lab certification determines technical competence and ensures your results meet industry standards.
We prioritized brands that provide clear and accurate results in a short amount of time.
At-home tests are only accurate if you use them correctly. The kits we chose have clear, easy-to-follow instructions, lessening the chance for user error.
Our picks for the best at-home metabolism tests of 2023:
Most affordable: Everlywell Metabolism Test
Pros:
- FSA and HSA payments are available
- Clear instructions and fast and convenient results
Cons:
- The results are very generic
- No physician consultation
The Everywell at-home metabolism test measures the three key hormones that affect your metabolism (cortisol, TSH, and testosterone). The lab test is reviewed by an independent board-certified physician from your state, and digital results are sent to you via email and the brand’s app. With your results, you’ll be given additional resources and lifestyle tips based on your hormone levels.
Through the Everlywell app, you also have access to a recorded educational session to better understand your results, along with any recommended next steps. We’ll say, these videos are very generic, with no personalized explanation offered. If the at-home test reveals any abnormalities in your hormone levels, you will want to speak with your primary care physician to discuss an individualized plan of action, which could include more testing (and appropriate medical management). That said, this test is a good way to determine if your changes in energy level or weight can be explained by a hormonal imbalance in TSH, cortisol, or testosterone.
For an in-depth look at other Everlywell tests, check out our full review.
Best for medical assistance: My LabBox Metabolism Test
Pros:
- Abnormal results include a free physician consultation
- Free two-day shipping
- Results come with a report with information about lifestyle changes
Cons:
- Shipping is not available in New York
- Customer service support may be slow
This at-home metabolism test also monitors your cortisol, TSH, and testosterone levels. The kit includes a pre-addressed postage-paid return envelope, making it very easy to return your samples to the lab. You’ll need to provide a blood sample and a saliva sample, and there are no dietary adjustments or fasting required beforehand. The company uses HIPAA-compliant security protocols to protect your digital data, which gives peace of mind to anyone who is wary of home-testing. Again you want to consult your results with your primary care provider for actionable steps and plan.
Advertisement
Best for weight check: Verisana Weight Hormone Check
Pros:
- Requires only saliva, so no finger prick
- The brand offers assistance to help you find a practitioner in your area
Cons:
- The saliva test must be mailed on Monday
- Tests are not available in RI, MD, NJ, and NY
Monitoring levels of progesterone, estradiol, DHEA, cortisol, and testosterone, this comprehensive hormone test gives you insight into a potential hormonal imbalance that could affect your weight. One thing to note, this kit does not measure TSH levels. Additionally, tests are not available in RI, MD, NJ, or NY, and your sample must be mailed in on a Monday.
Because of that, the test does not require any blood sample, only saliva. The sample is easy to collect and the results are easy to read. Your results will be compared against average levels of people within your age group. As with any other test, if you receive results that show a hormone imbalance, you’ll want to contact your primary care provider for further evaluation.
Best for Speed: Rx HomeTest Metabolism Test
Pros:
- The report is easy to read and understand
- Results are fast and reliable
Cons:
- Data may be disclosed to legal authorities or third parties
- The test is not available in NY, NJ, RI, and MD
The Rx HomeTest Metabolism Test requires you to collect saliva and blood samples. The online test kit will be shipped to your home for free, with a pre-paid return envelope to mail in your sample. Your results are reviewed by a board-certified physician and the final report is sent to you digitally. The results are compared against others of your age, gender, and with similar demographic data.
RX Home Test does not offer any type of follow-up consultation, so you will need to discuss any abnormal results with your healthcare provider. The brand also offers one of the best at-home cortisol tests.
Advertisement
Best for hormones: Thorne Weight Management Test
Pros:
- Personalized recommendations
- Subscription options
- Extensive testing and explanations
Cons:
- More expensive than other options
- Does not ship to P.O. boxes
This comprehensive test kit includes everything you need to collect and mail in your samples. Before mailing in your sample, you’ll just need to register your test kit and follow the clearly outlined collection instructions. The company has extensive information on its website regarding the hormones that are tested and why these measurements are important.
Once the samples have been received, an independent, board-certified physician reviews the results. You’ll receive insights and personalized recommendations based on your results, to help guide any suggested lifestyle adjustments. Still, if your results are out of the normal range, you should follow up with your primary care physician.
When is the best time to test your metabolism?
Each at-home metabolism test kit includes clear instructions outlining the best time to take the samples. You may be required to take the test after fasting for eight to 10 hours, depending on how the lab runs its analysis. We do not recommend you stop any medication without first consulting your physician.
FAQ:
Can you test for high metabolism?
Your metabolism is influenced by your genetics, gender, muscle mass, body size, and physical activity. At-home and physician-ordered metabolism tests can assess a fast metabolism when it is triggered by an abnormal hormone balance.
How much does it cost to get my metabolism tested?
The best at-home metabolism tests range in cost from about $99 to $327. The price point reflects the level of testing and extent of follow-up support the company offers.
Does metabolic testing really work?
At-home metabolism tests reveal levels of the three key hormones that regulate your metabolism: cortisol, TSH, and testosterone. The tests can be just as accurate as those performed in a lab, depending on how closely you follow the manufacturer's instructions and ensure the test has not expired.
The takeaway.
When used properly, the best at-home metabolism tests can tell you if your hormone levels are within the ideal range. We evaluated the tests on the market for accuracy, quality, value, and lab certification. Each of these factors plays an important role in how you can use the results to improve your health. Just remember, your metabolic rate isn’t the only factor that affects your metabolism. Other factors, such as age, physical activity, and gut microbiome impact your weight management and overall health.
As with all home tests, we recommend consulting with your primary care provider before use and as a follow up, to better understand what the results show and how they can specifically help you out.