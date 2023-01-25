How well your metabolism is functioning is not only a sign of overall health, but impacts many aspects of your well-being—and still, nearly 90% of the U.S. population is not metabolically healthy1 . While there are many ways to boost and reset your metabolism, the first step is determining how your body is currently functioning. The best at-home metabolism tests provide insight into your health, without a visit to a doctor’s office or a lab.

Before you pin your hopes on an at-home test that may not give you the information you need, though, let’s hear from the experts. Below, learn more about the signs of a slow metabolism, how to determine your metabolism type, and who might benefit from a metabolism test. Plus, find our picks for the best at-home metabolism tests to help you take control of your health.