No matter your gender, hormones control almost every function of our bodies. So what happens when our hormones are not being produced properly, or are imbalanced? We feel it in many areas of our lives. The best at-home hormone tests help identify these imbalances, bringing you one step closer to better health.

Hormone imbalances tend to have vague symptoms, making it difficult to diagnose the problem and determine the root cause. By testing your hormone levels, you’ll begin to discover how even a slightly abnormal level can contribute to how you feel. At-home hormone testing allows consumers to take their health into their own hands.

With this attainable option, test kits are purchased online, administered in your own home, and sent directly to a lab for results. We evaluated the top brands on the market today and determined the best at-home hormone tests available. Find our picks below, with expert insight on how to pick a brand, who should use these kits, and how to perform an at-home hormone test.