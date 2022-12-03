The 5 Best At-Home Hormone Tests Of 2022 For A Simple Look Into A Complex System
No matter your gender, hormones control almost every function of our bodies. So what happens when our hormones are not being produced properly, or are imbalanced? We feel it in many areas of our lives. The best at-home hormone tests help identify these imbalances, bringing you one step closer to better health.
Hormone imbalances tend to have vague symptoms, making it difficult to diagnose the problem and determine the root cause. By testing your hormone levels, you’ll begin to discover how even a slightly abnormal level can contribute to how you feel. At-home hormone testing allows consumers to take their health into their own hands.
With this attainable option, test kits are purchased online, administered in your own home, and sent directly to a lab for results. We evaluated the top brands on the market today and determined the best at-home hormone tests available. Find our picks below, with expert insight on how to pick a brand, who should use these kits, and how to perform an at-home hormone test.
A peek at the best at-home hormone tests of 2022:
What are at-home hormone tests?
At-home hormone tests are lab tests that can be performed from the comfort of your home. Typically, you collect a sample (either blood, urine, or saliva), and mail it back to the testing company. Licensed naturopathic doctor and hormone & fertility consultant Leah Gordon of Womanhood Wellness explains, “At-home hormone tests are tests that a person can order on their own and test without needing to visit their doctor and have them order them.”
Gordon adds that self-testing at home can be a useful preventative measure, rather than waiting for an imbalance to become so severe that it leads to a detectable disease or medical condition. This can be especially helpful when you have vague-yet-bothersome symptoms, or you are simply curious about your hormone health.
While these tests can help give you a peek into your hormonal health, they are not a replacement for regular doctor’s visits, and any abnormal results should be discussed with a medical professional.
Who should use an at-home hormone test?
Dr. Jack Jeng, Chief Medical Officer at Hone Health, points out that at-home hormone tests are a good option for those seeking convenience and flexibility. These kits allow people to test when and where they want. Patients do not have to take time off work, find child care, arrange transportation, or wait at a doctor’s office or phlebotomy site. At-home testing also has the added benefit of reducing exposure and the spread of disease.
Jeng does warn that some populations, such as children or the elderly, may find it difficult to supply the required sample. In addition, people who have poor circulation may face hurdles when attempting to supply enough blood from a finger prick, which may require multiple tries.
It’s important to note that hormone replacement, including an intrauterine device (IUD) or hormonal birth control, will alter the results of an at-home hormone test, and will not depict the true hormone levels in your body.
What are the most common types of hormones tested?
The types of hormones tested can vary depending on the specific kit. Dr. Daniel Atkinson, clinical lead at Treated, states that fertility tests tend to evaluate hormones like follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), luteinizing hormone (LH), estradiol, and prolactin—which are all key components in regulating and maintaining your menstrual cycle. Other tests may only measure hormones such as cortisol and thyroid, which are more closely related to the function of your metabolism. Men’s at-home testing kits, on the other hand, will often test a range of hormones more relevant to male health, like testosterone.
Unless you’re purchasing a completely comprehensive test kit (which will be on the more expensive side), a few hormones will inevitably be left out of your results. Most at-home hormone test kits won’t test for hormones like insulin, for example, which can be an indicator of conditions like type-2 diabetes. In order to test for these kinds of hormones, you’ll need to see your doctor.
How we picked:
With many options on the market testing multiple hormones, it's important to choose a test that aligns with your individual preferences. We included options for a variety of hormone panels.
Hormone testing should not cost more than going the traditional route through your doctor. The price for each test should align with the number of hormones tested and the accuracy of the test.
Most tests require blood, urine, saliva, or a combination of the three to test multiple hormones. Choosing what you are comfortable with is an important factor to consider. We selected the best tests for all sample types.
Hormones can be finicky, and testing them at just the right time is imperative. Each of our picks has clear, easy-to-follow instructions, and uses CLIA-certified or CAP-approved labs.
Our picks for the best at-home hormone tests of 2022:
LetsGetChecked
Pros:
- Simple finger prick for blood sample
- Quick turnaround time
- A nurse calls for any abnormal results
Cons:
- Only tests 4 hormones
LetsGetChecked offers tests for men’s and women’s hormones. Its Female Hormone Test includes FSH, LH, Prolactin, and Estradiol. These basic levels can provide pre- and post-menopausal women with a fundamental overview of their fertility hormones.
LetsGetChecked requires users to refrain from using hormone replacement therapy or hormonal contraception for 3 months before taking the test, which may limit the users who are suitable candidates. Your results will be provided in a secure online portal. One of the substantial benefits of using LetsGetChecked is that a clinical nurse will call you to discuss any abnormal results.
EverlyWell
Pros:
- Comprehensive list of biomarkers tested
- Quick turnaround time
Cons:
- No follow-up included
- Sample days vary, so you will need to track your menstrual cycle
As one of the most comprehensive at-home hormone tests available, EverlyWell includes an exhaustive list of female hormones in its Women’s Health Test. By using two different sample types (blood and saliva) the kit tests for each hormone with the most accurate methods.
Timing the collection days can be challenging, though, as there are four saliva tests and four blood tests that need to be performed, most of which have specific timing parameters. Some samples need to be collected on day 3 of your menstrual cycle, others on day 19, and the rest whenever is convenient. Tracking your menstrual cycle is imperative—so if you don’t do this regularly, you’ll need to start in order to use this test. Waiting for these specific days will inevitably extend the time this test takes to complete.
There is no follow-up offered, but your results are posted to a secure online portal and are printable to bring with you to discuss with your own doctor.
myLAB Box
Pros:
- Includes a comprehensive list of biomarkers
- Available on Amazon and Walmart
Cons:
- No follow-up included
- Two different types of samples are needed (blood and saliva)
MyLab Box tests the same hormones as EverlyWell, but is significantly less expensive. The brand uses CLIA and CAP-approved labs, so you are getting the same accuracy as using a traditional lab. This test requires two types of samples (blood and saliva) with detailed instructions for both.
This brand instructs users to refrain from vigorous activity the day prior to testing, and to discuss discontinuing some medications prior to testing with their healthcare provider. All HIPAA web security protocols are followed, ensuring that your personal information is secure. The results will be in the secure portal within 2 to 5 days, along with a comprehensive breakdown of how each hormone affects your overall well-being.
Modern Fertility
Pros:
- Includes AMH
- Access to an online community of fertility discussions
- Includes a free fertility planning tool
Cons:
- Only made for women
- If you are taking hormonal birth control you will only receive results of TSH and AMH
Modern Fertility is a women-specific company offering a finger-prick blood test for a complete evaluation of fertility hormones. It is the only at-home test that includes anti-mullerian hormone, which indicates your ovarian reserve, or how many eggs you have in your ovaries.
After performing the at-home test, you will gain access to the brand’s robust community of women to engage in fertility discussions. It’s important to note that if you are taking hormonal birth control, you will only receive measurements of TSH and AMH. Results will be emailed to testers, along with a free fertility planning tool.
Dutch Test
Pros:
- Intuitive instructional video
- Comprehensive biomarkers included
- May be covered by health insurance if your doctor orders it
Cons:
- Does not include women’s fertility biomarkers
- Most expensive option
The Dutch Complete Test by Precision Analytics is a unique type of test in that it requires a dried urine sample. To obtain this, users urinate into a cup then dip a filter card into the urine and set out to dry for 24 hours. Dried urine is a more stable form than liquid urine, as the sample is less likely to be compromised during the shipment process.
There are specific timelines to follow when collecting dried urine. For example, menstruating women will need to collect their sample between days 19 and 22 of their cycle, and all users need to limit their fluid intake to 32 ounces on the day the sample is taken.
Precision Analytical, the maker of the Dutch Complete Test, is a CLIA-certified laboratory in Oregon. Although it’s at the highest price point for our picks, this test is also the most comprehensive, analyzing 28 biomarkers. A 16-page result report is emailed to you in about 10 business days.
FAQ:
What is the most accurate test for hormones?
As long as the at-home test you choose relies on CLIA-certified or CAP-approved labs, your sample will be held to the same standards as any test ordered by a doctor’s office. Since there are many hormone tests to choose from, focus on what hormones you’d like to evaluate, and for what reason, to choose the best at-home test for you.
Do at-home tests work as well as in-person ones?
Yes, at-home tests are clinically just as accurate as an in-person test if the company uses CLIA-certified labs. The difference is that a healthcare provider will likely take into account many factors, including family history and symptoms, to paint a more holistic picture of why your hormones may be imbalanced.
Can I check my hormone levels at home?
Yes! At-home testing is convenient and accessible to anyone who is interested in testing their hormone levels. Consumers no longer have to wait for a doctor to order these tests and review the results. You can receive results straight to your email within days.
Are at-home tests covered by insurance?
Currently at-home testing is not covered by most health insurance policies. However, this may change in the future and it would be prudent to check with your specific plan to see if they cover these types of tests. Most at-home testing companies accept HSA or FSA cards, but again, it is the consumer’s responsibility to check with their account holder to determine whether at-home tests are considered a medical expense.
The takeaway.
Hormones are the backbone of many bodily functions, yet they are rarely tested in traditional healthcare settings. Hormone imbalances tend to have vague and complex symptoms, so pinpointing a hormonal irregularity can be challenging. Fortunately, consumers can now choose to test their hormones from home, by purchasing a direct-to-consumer at-home test. That said, it is recommended to discuss the results of your at-home test with a healthcare professional. They may recommend foods or nutrients to help balance your hormones, among other potential treatments. If you are interested in learning more about female hormones, read on to decode these complex elements that fluctuate throughout our lives.