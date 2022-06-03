If You Experience Brain Fog, You're Definitely Going To Want To Read This

People with uteruses go through the wringer. The aches and pains the female body endures preparing for pregnancy every month is nothing to scoff at. (And don’t get me started on the ups and downs of pregnancy—or childbirth!)

At times, hormonal changes are more annoying than dreadful, though. For example, how many times has your period snuck up on you and stained your favorite pair of lounge pants—or your sheets in the middle of the night? Then, after decades of getting used to these monthly visits, your body suddenly shifts into reverse and BAM—you’re dealing with a new set of unique hormonal challenges during menopause.

Whether you’re 18 or 88, if you’ve had a menstrual cycle, you’ve seen (and experienced) a lot of hormonal changes. What you may not know is how your hormones, your cycle, and the stages of your life influence your brain and cognitive function.

You may have moments of mental fogginess, difficulty concentrating, and not-so-great memory, during your cycle, during pregnancy, and just before and during menopause. Hormonal brain fog is a widely experienced phenomenon that, thanks to the gender disparity in brain health science (more on that later), isn’t well-researched.

So, we had to tap the experts to find out what exactly is causing this kind of fogginess and how to improve mental clarity during hormonal shifts.