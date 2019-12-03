How To Live Your Best Life In Every Phase Of Your Menstrual Cycle

And as these hormones move through an average 28-day cycle of peaks, troughs, dips, and flows, how you feel changes too. No two days are the same, which means how you are in the middle of your cycle will be completely different from how you are at the end.

Men's hormones follow a different pattern. They peak in the morning and gradually drop off over the day, reaching their lowest point at night. The next morning they peak again, and the whole male cycle starts afresh. Each day is consistent, predictable, and just like the last.

Now here's why this is important—most of what we expect from ourselves and our bodies—from productivity to how we engage with the world—is really suited to only half the population: men.

As women, we sometimes expect ourselves to be at our peak every single day. We want to be endlessly productive, energized, and consistent. But our bodies just don't run on an every-day-is-the-same kind of model. And ignoring that is costing us. Big time. When you don't understand your female body, you don't know how to live in tune with her. And so you end up getting frustrated, burning out, or feeling completely overwhelmed. (Hello self-judgment). Plus, you miss out on windows of time when you're especially articulate, persuasive, and insightful.

But it doesn't have to be this way. The secret is to live in alignment with the four unique phases of your cycle.

Here's where it gets really amazing—these four phases reflect the seasons of nature. And as you tune into these phases of winter, spring, summer, and autumn, you start to truly unlock your full feminine potential.