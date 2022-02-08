Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Maeve McEwan.

Have you heard of working out in tune with your menstrual cycle? Basically, it's the concept of optimizing your fitness routine to coincide with how you're feeling based on your hormones, energy levels, and more (you can read more about that here). As a lead trainer of P.volve's Phase & Function fitness program, I'm here to share some insights into exercising for your cycle.

First up: Your menstrual phase, aka your period. During this time, energy levels are at their lowest, so you may notice you feel a bit more tired than usual. That's why it's important to be mindful of how much rest you need, and take things slow.

I recommend doing some gentle stretching toward the beginning of your menstrual phase, then easing into some low-impact workouts toward the end. I also advise against any kind of intense exercise during this time.

In this workout, we'll be moving in a way that allows you to contract and release through your abdominals to reduce inflammation, bloating, boost circulation, and in a way that supports what is happening hormonally in the menstrual phase.

Please join me on the mat and let's move through this active stretch for your menstrual phase!