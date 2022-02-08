 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
A 20-Minute Gentle Workout For Your Menstrual Phase

A 20-Minute Gentle Workout For Your Menstrual Phase

Maeve McEwen, CPT
Certified Personal Trainer By Maeve McEwen, CPT
Certified Personal Trainer
Maeve McEwen is a certified personal trainer and Lead Trainer and Director of Programming at P.volve, located in NYC. Her passion for anatomy led her to pursue a degree in Dance and Movement Science at the University of Michigan and certifications including NASM Personal Training, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Gray Institute 3D Maps CFS, Pilates Mat, and Integrative Health Coaching.
bird dog

Image by Andreas von Scheele

February 8, 2022 — 16:02 PM

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Maeve McEwan.

Have you heard of working out in tune with your menstrual cycle? Basically, it's the concept of optimizing your fitness routine to coincide with how you're feeling based on your hormones, energy levels, and more (you can read more about that here). As a lead trainer of P.volve's Phase & Function fitness program, I'm here to share some insights into exercising for your cycle.

First up: Your menstrual phase, aka your period. During this time, energy levels are at their lowest, so you may notice you feel a bit more tired than usual. That's why it's important to be mindful of how much rest you need, and take things slow.

I recommend doing some gentle stretching toward the beginning of your menstrual phase, then easing into some low-impact workouts toward the end. I also advise against any kind of intense exercise during this time.

In this workout, we'll be moving in a way that allows you to contract and release through your abdominals to reduce inflammation, bloating, boost circulation, and in a way that supports what is happening hormonally in the menstrual phase

Please join me on the mat and let's move through this active stretch for your menstrual phase!

Workout Summary

  • Time: 20 minutes
  • Equipment: Yoga mat
  • Instructions: Follow along with the video, and move from one exercise to the next as indicated. For the movement demonstrations below, complete for 60 seconds, repeating on both sides where necessary.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Cat-Cow

cat-cow

Image by mbg creative

  1. Come to all fours. Ground down through your palms.
  2. As you inhale, drop your belly, and bring your gaze up to the sky.
  3. As you exhale, curl and round your spine, and bring your gaze toward your belly button.
  4. Continue for 60 seconds.

Diagonal Lunge + Reach

diagonal lunge + reach

Image by mbg creative

  1. From a kneeling position, take one leg forward, and place your foot on the mat in front of you at a slight diagonal.
  2. Bring your hands to the mat in front of you, leaning into your front foot, keeping your front knee tracking in line with your second and third toe.
  3. Very gently start to find a circular motion throughout your body, moving from your hip.
  4. Continue on one side for 60 seconds, then repeat on the opposite side.

Bird Dog

bird dog

Image by mbg creative

  1. From a tabletop position, extend your right hand in front of you and your left leg behind you.
  2. Bend your back, curl your body inward, and bring your knee to touch your elbow.
  3. Reach and extend. After completing all reps on one side, repeat on the other.

Spinal Roll Down

spinal roll down

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start in a seated position on your mat, with your knees bent, and feet flat on the ground in front of you. Place your hands behind your thighs.
  2. Roll off your tailbone and curl your spine, allowing your head to come forward.
  3. Then roll up and forward, allowing your chest to come forward, creating a backbend in your spine.
  4. Continue for 60 seconds.

Seated Spinal Rotation

seated spinal rotation

Image by mbg creative

  1. Come down to sit on your mat, with your right leg crossed over the left. Be sure to keep your spine tall, and plug your sitz bones into the mat.
  2. Bring your top knee toward your chest. Take your left hand, place it on the mat behind you, and press your right arm against your right knee. Take a deep breath in.
  3. As you exhale, twist the body, gazing over your left shoulder.
  4. Hold for a couple of breaths, then come back to center. Repeat on the opposite side.
  5. Continue for 60 seconds, then switch legs and repeat.

Star Pose

star pose

Image by mbg creative

  1. Lie on your mat, and bring your body into an "X" shape, reaching your legs and arms spread out wide.
  2. Take an inhale, and on the exhale, hug your body inward, squeezing everything together.
  3. On the inhale, release your body back into that "X" shape.
  4. Repeat three times.

Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Maeve McEwen, CPT
Maeve McEwen, CPT Certified Personal Trainer
Maeve McEwen is a certified personal trainer and Lead Trainer and Director of Programming at P.volve, located in NYC. Her passion for anatomy led her to pursue a degree in Dance and...

More On This Topic

Motivation

How To Work Out In Tune With Your Hormones, Energy Level & More

Maeve McEwen, CPT
How To Work Out In Tune With Your Hormones, Energy Level & More
Motivation

This Underrated Total-Body Workout Is Low-Impact & Benefits Your Brain

Sara Angle, CPT
This Underrated Total-Body Workout Is Low-Impact & Benefits Your Brain
$129.99

The Ultimate Guide To A Healthy Period

With Alisa Vitti
The Ultimate Guide To A Healthy Period
Friendships

7 Small But Thoughtful Ways To Remind Your People How Much You Love Them

Sarah Regan
7 Small But Thoughtful Ways To Remind Your People How Much You Love Them
Integrative Health

This Is The Biggest Red Flag In A Multivitamin You Shouldn't Ignore

Jamie Schneider
This Is The Biggest Red Flag In A Multivitamin You Shouldn't Ignore
Mental Health

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times

Sarah Regan
5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

How To Break Codependent Habits With A 5-Minute Energy Cleanse

Sherianna Boyle, MED, CAGS
How To Break Codependent Habits With A 5-Minute Energy Cleanse
Spirituality

Why This Is A Great Week For Manifesting, According To An Intuitive

Natasha Levinger
Why This Is A Great Week For Manifesting, According To An Intuitive
Love

5 Red Flags To Look For In The Earliest Stages Of Dating, From A Psychiatrist

Mimi Winsberg, M.D
5 Red Flags To Look For In The Earliest Stages Of Dating, From A Psychiatrist
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Make Winter Your Healthiest Season, According To TCM

Snow Xia L.Ac.
5 Ways To Make Winter Your Healthiest Season, According To TCM
Beauty

What's The Deal With Retinol Body Lotions? A Quick Guide For Inquiring Minds

Alexandra Engler
What's The Deal With Retinol Body Lotions? A Quick Guide For Inquiring Minds
Integrative Health

Why White Noise Doesn't Actually Help You Sleep + What To Listen To Instead

Emma Loewe
Why White Noise Doesn't Actually Help You Sleep + What To Listen To Instead
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/period-workout

Your article and new folder have been saved!