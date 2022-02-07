Do you ever notice that at some points during the month, you feel like you could run a marathon—while at other times, you want to do nothing more than curl up on the couch? Well, if you're a person with a menstrual cycle, you may want to take note.

Menstrual cycles are truly powerful: They have a major influence over our brain function, general mood, blood sugar levels, energy, and so much more.

While the shifts in hormone levels throughout our cycle can feel overwhelming, the good news is, we don't have to be victims to these changes (or the coinciding symptoms). In fact, there are plenty of ways to support our bodies at each stage—such as mindfulness or nutrition. Another powerful tool in your toolbox? Fitness!

Let's dive into some of the ways your cycle influences exercise, and how you can best optimize your routine.