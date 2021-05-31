Glucose is one of the two primary energy sources for our body, along with fat. Most of the glucose we use comes from foods we eat, primarily carbohydrates. Our body releases insulin to help shuttle glucose into our cells for energy or to storage for later use to keep our blood sugar at a base level. If we take in too much glucose—say, from carb-heavy or sugary foods—it can lead to a spike in blood sugar and a corresponding flood of insulin.

Paradoxically, in the short term, these spikes can lead to a blood sugar crash as all that insulin drops our glucose levels. We can feel that drop as fatigue, brain fog, anxiety, or irritability. Long-term, repeated spikes or elevated glucose can cause insulin resistance, as our cells become numb to insulin's effects, and the body produces more insulin to overcome this.

Insulin resistance is perhaps the most common health concern in the U.S. and can factor in nearly all chronic conditions, including fertility challenges, heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease. Insulin also blocks our body's ability to burn fat for energy and can increase the risk of obesity. In addition, insulin can stimulate the ovaries to make more testosterone, which can cause menstrual irregularity, as seen in polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Chronically high glucose can cause other problems as well, including inflammation and oxidative stress (an overabundance of damaging free radicals in the body).

In short, for optimal health, we want to make diet and lifestyle choices that support stable glucose levels. Being aware of what's happening in our body, as it affects glucose and insulin control, can help.