Functional Medicine Doctor

Casey Means, M.D. is a Stanford-trained physician, Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of metabolic health company Levels, and Associate Editor of the International Journal of Disease Reversal and Prevention. Her mission is to maximize human potential and reverse the epidemic of preventable chronic disease by empowering individuals with tech-enabled tools that can inform smart, personalized, and sustainable dietary and lifestyle choices.

Means’s perspective has been recently featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Men's Health, Forbes, Business Insider, Techcrunch, and more. She has held past research positions at the NIH, Stanford School of Medicine, and NYU.