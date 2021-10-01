Recently, a 36-year-old patient came to see me with concerns about her PMS. During the 10 days prior to her period, she'd find herself being mean to her kids, feeling exhausted, bloated, and unable to multitask or accomplish anything the way she used to. She also, tearfully, admitted that her marriage was struggling. "I know I love my husband, but I get so angry at him right before my period, and I never want to have sex anymore," she told me.

Along with all the symptoms of a luteal phase defect, her cycle day-21 lab test showed low progesterone levels. And she's not alone: Many women struggle with PMS, and up to 90% of women will experience it during their lifetime—oftentimes, this can be due to a luteal phase defect.

Without knowing what the luteal phase is, however, it can be near impossible to recognize when it's not functioning at baseline. So, here's a deep dive into this phase of the menstrual cycle: what it is, how long it lasts, its influence on mood, and more.