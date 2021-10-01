I always use the imagery of the first half of the cycle as throwing clean sheets on the bed, and the second half of your cycle is actually making the bed (that's what progesterone does). During this time you become slightly more insulin resistant, which means there's a higher level of glucose circulating through your blood, and your body temperature rises. You can find out if you're in your luteal phase by tracking your basal body temperature, meaning the temperature you are first thing in the morning, before you even get out of bed.