Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainers: Jules Bakshi and Gabi Cortez.

The terms HIIT and Pilates may not seem like they go together, but we're here to tell you it's totally possible to get in a lovely heart-pumping, mindful movement routine in just a few minutes. Here, we take you through a HIIT series that will build heat and strength all at once. Not to mention, you'll break a major sweat.

Like with all of our routines, it's important that you feel empowered to modify the movements and do exactly what feels right for your body. If you need to slow down the pace or take a different variation, that's absolutely fine.

While you'll certainly feel a burn after just one round of this five-minute series, we encourage you to repeat the routine as many times as your body is asking for.

Your 4-week challenge: Every week this month (keep an eye out for a new workout every Monday), we'll be sharing a routine that focuses on promoting mindfulness and mental health. By the end of the month, we encourage you to make this type of freeing movement part of your regular routine—whether that's one day a week, three, or even daily.