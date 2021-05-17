There's nothing more satisfying than listening to your body and giving it exactly what it needs.

That's why we're big fans of mindful movement practices, like intuitive Pilates. What is intuitive Pilates, you ask? It's simply a practice that encourages you to tune into your body, making any modifications and changes you need throughout.

If you want to give this type of fitness a try, we've put together a 25-minute intuitive Pilates workout you can do at home. Try to follow along with our cues, but allow yourself to move in a way that feels right for your body, today, whatever it's going through.

At the end of the practice, give yourself permission to stretch or move around in any way your body is asking. That's part of the intuitive piece of this work: It's about giving yourself permission and allowing your body to ask for what it needs and wants.

The best part: You can do this routine truly any time. It works all different kinds of muscles in your body, so you don't have to worry about overtaxing one area. It's also a great way to get organized for the day, turn on those core muscles, or take a lovely movement break whenever you'd like.

Your 4-week challenge: Every week this month (keep an eye out for a new workout every Monday), we'll be sharing a routine that focuses on promoting mindfulness and mental health. By the end of the month, we encourage you to make this type of freeing movement part of your regular routine—whether that's one day a week, three, or even daily.