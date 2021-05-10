Activate & Energize Your Entire Body With This Juicy 15-Minute Workout

While fitness can be valuable for building physical strength and endurance—it's also a phenomenal tool for mental health, as well. In fact, in our classes at Good Move—a dance and mindful fitness studio for movers of all levels, genders, races, shapes and sizes—we're all about finding joy, freedom, and empowerment through movement.

One of our favorite exercises for connecting with your body is what we call a gentle improvisation routine. This is a type of mindful workout that allows you to drop into your body, and explore what type of movement feels great for you. Below, you can follow along with us as we lead you through different move prompts—but really, it's about finding your own rhythm and tempo.

Don't worry about what these movements look like, but rather focus on how they feel in your body. Feel the air in your body, notice your heart pumping, tune in to every sensation in your body. This routine is phenomenal if you're feeling stuck, blocked, or just want to bring a little more energy and creativity into your day.

Your 4-week challenge: Every week this month (keep an eye out for a new workout every Monday), we'll be sharing a routine that focuses on promoting mindfulness and mental health. By the end of the month, we encourage you to make this type of freeing movement part of your regular routine—whether that's one day a week, three, or even daily.