Fitness Instructors

Jules Bakshi is the founder and CEO of GOOD MOVE, a dance and mindful fitness studio for movers of all levels, genders, races, shapes and sizes located in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. She founded GOOD MOVE as a safe space for everyone to explore a positive relationship with dance and intuitive movement. She is a choreographer, educator, Pilates instructor, and integrative nutrition health coach. Her teaching style is empowering, joyful, athletic and integrated.

Gabi Cortez is the Chief of Operations at GOOD MOVE. Along with managing operations for her favorite studio, she also teaches Yoga, Pilates, and The Good Move Signature class. Her teaching style allows you to tap into something new and feel the positivity.