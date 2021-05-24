This Energizing 7-Minute Dance Workout Is Perfect For All Fitness Levels

Dance is a fantastic way to help you feel more connected to your body. In our classes at Good Move, one of our missions is to take the intimidation out of dancing so you can feel the joy, freedom, and empowerment through this movement medium.

This quick heart-opening dance sequence is no exception. The routine we demonstrate here is perfect for all levels, and there are absolutely no rules. So if you want to do something that's a little different from what we're doing, by all means, go ahead and do that.

Throughout the sequence, focus on the feeling of your heart beating in your body, blood coursing through your veins, sweat on your skin, and any other sensations that come up. And, most importantly, give your body permission to do exactly what it wants.

You can do this heart-opener any time you're feeling stuck or blocked, or if there's something you need to move through and past. This a great tool you can use any time you need it.

Your 4-week challenge: Every week this month (keep an eye out for a new workout every Monday), we'll be sharing a routine that focuses on promoting mindfulness and mental health. By the end of the month, we encourage you to make this type of freeing movement part of your regular routine—whether that's one day a week, three, or even daily.