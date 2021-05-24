This Energizing 7-Minute Dance Workout Is Perfect For All Fitness Levels

mindbodygreen

mbg moves: A 7-Minute Heart-Opening Dance Cardio Workout

mbg moves: A 7-Minute Heart-Opening Dance Cardio Workout

Jules Bakshi & Gabi Cortez
Fitness Instructors By Jules Bakshi & Gabi Cortez
Fitness Instructors
Jules Bakshi is the founder and CEO of GOOD MOVE fitness studio, a choreographer, educator, Pilates instructor, and integrative nutrition health coach. Gabi Cortez is the Chief of Operations at GOOD MOVE, as well as a Yoga, Pilates, and dance instructor.
mbg moves: A 5-Minute Heart-Opening Dance Cardio Workout

Image by Andreas von Scheele

May 24, 2021 — 9:41 AM
Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainers: Jules Bakshi and Gabi Cortez.

Dance is a fantastic way to help you feel more connected to your body. In our classes at Good Move, one of our missions is to take the intimidation out of dancing so you can feel the joy, freedom, and empowerment through this movement medium.

This quick heart-opening dance sequence is no exception. The routine we demonstrate here is perfect for all levels, and there are absolutely no rules. So if you want to do something that's a little different from what we're doing, by all means, go ahead and do that.

Throughout the sequence, focus on the feeling of your heart beating in your body, blood coursing through your veins, sweat on your skin, and any other sensations that come up. And, most importantly, give your body permission to do exactly what it wants.

You can do this heart-opener any time you're feeling stuck or blocked, or if there's something you need to move through and past. This a great tool you can use any time you need it.

Your 4-week challenge: Every week this month (keep an eye out for a new workout every Monday), we'll be sharing a routine that focuses on promoting mindfulness and mental health. By the end of the month, we encourage you to make this type of freeing movement part of your regular routine—whether that's one day a week, three, or even daily.

Summary

Time: 7 minutes
Equipment: None
Instructions: Move from one exercise to the next, following the movement prompts.

Star Stretch

This Energizing 7-Minute Dance Workout Is Perfect For All Fitness Levels

Image by mbg Creative / mbg Creative

  1. Start by standing with your feet more than shoulder-width apart.
  2. On an inhale, sweep your arms up above your head and slightly back, palms facing up. Push your hips forward, and lift your heart up.
  3. Exhale and hug your elbows in toward your belly button, and hug your belly button back in toward your spine. Let the head hang heavy.
  4. Inhale and push your hips forward again as your heart lifts up and your arms reach back out.
  5. Repeat for around a minute.

Star Pulse

This Energizing 7-Minute Dance Workout Is Perfect For All Fitness Levels

Image by mbg Creative / mbg Creative

  1. Start with your feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. With palms facing up, lift your arms up and out to the sides so they're about in line with your head.
  3. Reach your hands back slightly, drawing your shoulder blades down and opening up your heart.
  4. Bring your hands slightly forward, and tuck your tailbone under.
  5. Pulse here for around a minute.

Fanning Flames

This Energizing 7-Minute Dance Workout Is Perfect For All Fitness Levels

Image by mbg Creative / mbg Creative

  1. Start standing with your arms out in a "T" shape.
  2. Bounce on your toes, alternating feet.
  3. Keeping your arms up, bend them at the elbows, bringing your hands toward your chest, then straighten them out again.
  4. Continue "fanning" your arms as you bounce on your toes.
  5. Repeat for around a minute.

Fanning Flames + Jumping

This Energizing 7-Minute Dance Workout Is Perfect For All Fitness Levels

Image by mbg Creative / mbg Creative

  1. Start standing with your arms out in a "T" shape.
  2. Bounce on both feet, hopping up and down lightly.
  3. As you bounce, keep your arms up and bend them at the elbows, bringing your hands toward your chest, and straightening them out again.
  4. Continue "fanning" your arms and hopping for around a minute.

Dance Around

This Energizing 7-Minute Dance Workout Is Perfect For All Fitness Levels

Image by mbg Creative / mbg Creative

  1. Move your body to the beat as you wish and just have fun!

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Jules Bakshi & Gabi Cortez
Fitness Instructors
Jules Bakshi is the founder and CEO of GOOD MOVE, a dance and mindful fitness studio for movers of all levels, genders, races, shapes and sizes located in the heart of Williamsburg,...

