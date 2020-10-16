People may feel horny before their period because of their hormonal cycle. Our hormone levels fluctuate depending on the phase of their menstrual cycle. The hormones testosterone and estrogen are linked with sexual desire. Estrogen will begin to peak during ovulation, says reproductive endocrinologist Sheeva Talebian, M.D., and testosterone also surges. That means the desire to have sex usually increases around the ovulatory phase, which starts about 14 days before menstruation and might last until about seven days before.

"People with vaginas are most fertile when we ovulate, and that spike in testosterone charges up our body to desire sex," writes functional health coach Erin Rachel Doppelt, M.A., who tracks her menstrual cycle with her partner and encourages other couples to do the same. "During this time, I feel sexy," she says. "Typically my skin is a bit more oily, my hair is shiny, and my odor is different—more sweet and tangy. Because I'm looking and feeling more attractive than ever, my partner and I like to get it on during this time."

The hormonal cycle may have a lot to do with feeling horny before your period—but it's not the only reason, and not everyone experiences it. "Desire is multifactorial," OB/GYN and integrative women's health expert Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, M.D., tells mbg. Everything from personal history to sexual preference; mood; and psychological, mental, and physical factors; can all play a role in feeling turned on.