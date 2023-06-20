During the ovulation phase, eggs are released. "The egg travels from the ovary to the fallopian tube where it awaits potential fertilization, which means this is the phase of the month when a woman can get pregnant," functional medicine physician Robin Berzin, M.D., previously told mbg. That said, it is possible to get pregnant during the menstrual phase—especially if you ovulate very early, Talebian says.

Regardless of the cyclical phase, "Your sexual desire can increase your chances of pregnancy because it may lead to more sex," Talebian says. In other words: More sex equals a higher chance of getting pregnant. This is why it's important to use protection if you're not trying to get pregnant—period or not.