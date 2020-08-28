Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms affect 95% of all women of reproductive age. Symptoms of PMS can include nausea, aches, hot flashes, and fatigue—many of which mirror symptoms of the flu. Because of these similarities, many women have described the effects as “period flu.”

Though period flu is not a medical condition and can’t be diagnosed, the symptoms are very real for many women. To better understand what causes period flu and how to treat it, mbg spoke with integrative physicians and OB/GYNs.