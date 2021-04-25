How our individual system works, whether our brakes or accelerator is more dominant, and how they work together depends not only on the genitals we were born with but also on who we are as a person: what we like, what we don't like, what stresses us out, what makes us feel all tingly, where we are in life. Finding out what turns you on is about creating the best context for pleasure, for you, with as few of the turnoffs in play as possible.