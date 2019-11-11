Understanding The 4 Period Archetypes Can Help You Have A Better Cycle

Identifying your period symptoms and how they're related and figuring out the order of operations can be complicated because, well, our bodies and ecosystems are complicated. I mean that in the best way; if we weren't complicated, we would be dudes.

OK, sorry, that was a little joke.

Seriously, our systems are complex because the act of making humans is sophisticated stuff. These four archetypes come straight out of Chinese medicine and can help you see some of your basic patterns and how to go about making a few changes.

Note: You are very unlikely to be just one archetype. As I said, you and your body are complex, so don't be deterred if you see some of yourself in several of the patterns. I want you to be able to understand that you're not just one symptom or another but rather groups of symptoms that are, in turn, parts of larger groups of symptoms.

There are also many more archetypes, and you should know that as you feel better, your pattern will change. That's a good thing.

Read through the archetypes, and see which profiles seem the most like you. (You don't have to have all of the symptoms to fit into a category.) Then you can continue to learn about what strategies and foods will be most supportive for your archetype(s).

Let's look at the four archetypes I see most commonly: