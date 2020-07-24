Yes, you can have period sex throughout your cycle if you feel like it. "There's no health reason not to have sex on your period," naturopathic doctor Jordin Wiggins, N.D., tells mbg.

You're not putting yourself in any more harm by having sex during your period. Some people may have more physical discomfort during their period (such as cramping or sluggishness, for example), which may make them less likely to want or enjoy sex while menstruating. But every menstruating person on the planet is different, and the way their bodies work during their period is rarely one size fits all.

One study in the Journal of Sex Research found about half of sexually active women have sex during their periods, so it's definitely common behavior. Test the waters if you're unsure. And if you're simply not interested in giving period sex a whirl, that's perfectly fine too. Just know that the unwritten rule that says you shouldn't have sex during your period is based on clouded assumptions and misplaced discomfort around normal female bodily functions. There's a whole spectrum of sensuality—far beyond the loop of sexual activity we're used to, waiting to be explored if you're interested.